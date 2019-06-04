Bhendi Bazaar Redevelopment: Mumbai collector issues notice for acquisition of 22 land parcels

The Mumbai Collector's office last week issued a public notice for acquisition of private properties via negotiations for the Bhendi Bazaar Redevelopment. The project is being developed by Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT). The notice concerns purchase of 22 land parcels of non-consenting owners and occupiers in Bhendi Bazaar. The landlords of these properties will be given compensation that is 25% over and above the valuation of the property. The redevelopment is spread over 16.5 acre of parcel of land in South Mumbai.

The BMC and SBUT had submitted a proposal to purchase the land of non-consenting owner/occupiers, in the sanctioned redevelopment plan of Bhendi Bazaar for direct purchase of private lands in the name of SBUT through the private negotiations to the Collector Mumbai City.

Then Urban Development Department and Revenue and Forest department directed the collector to process the land acquisition proposal they received from SBUT.

Sushma Satpute, deputy collector (Land Acquisition, Mumbai city) who issued the notice said, "These 22 land parcels are part of the Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment. As per regulations these land parcels can be acquired. The tenants of these properties will be rehabilitated and the landlords will be compensated as per the Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act."

The 22 land parcel measures between 316 square metre (sq m) and 46 sq m.

The notice claimed this was a call for the consent letter from the willing landowners/tenants to sell their rights on land tenements for redevelopment of Bhendi Bazaar as per the prevailing policy of government regarding purchase of land through direct negotiations to Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust. The concerned willing landowner or tenant has been asked to submit his or her consent letter to the deputy collector (land acquisition, Mumbai City). Out of 280 land parcels (CS no) SBUT has acquired majority of the buildings with only 22 remaining.

An official statement from SBUT read as, "Regulation 33(9) of the DCR provides for compulsory acquisition of buildings from non-consenting owners for the purpose of undertaking the cluster redevelopment project . Hence the Collector's office has initiated the land acquisition proceedings for buildings that form part of 16.5 acres Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment project through private negotiations."

Much-awaited Makeover