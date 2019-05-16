Headlines

Mumbai

Mumbai

ADMISSION ROW: After Mumbai, Maratha protest for SEBC quota spreads across state

Maratha Kranti Morcha has appealed to the state government to issue an ordinance or use power delegated under the SEBC Act, 2018 so that students get justice


Latest News

Sanjay Jog

Updated: May 16, 2019, 06:10 AM IST

The protest against the Bombay High Court and Supreme Court's decision to strike down the 16 per cent Maratha reservation for postgraduate medical seats this year is nomore restricted to Mumbai. Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM), on Wednesday, has launched an agitation in a couple of districts across the state to extend their support to the agitating students of PG medical and dental health courses. MKM has appealed to the state government to step in for restoration of admission of 250 students whose career is at stake. MKM has appealed to the state government to issue an ordinance or use power delegated under the SEBC Act, 2018 so that students get justice.

MKM activists in Hingoli, Parbhani and Nanded districts sat for a dharna and later submitted a memorandum to the respective district collectors with a plea that the government should increase the number of seats and restore admission of 250 Maratha students in the academic year 2019-20. MKM has hinted that similar sit in dharnas will be organised in other districts on the lines of 56 "mook morchas" (silent marches) took out across the state between 2016 and 2017 to press for reservation in jobs and education.

Recently, students from Mumbai had launched sit-in dharna at Azad Maidan in Mumbai to press for their demands. Rajya Sabha member Sambhaji Raje, who is the direct descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the erstwhile social reformer, Chhatrapati Shahu of Kolhapur, today met the agitating students and extended his support.

Thereafter, students delegation met the former union minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and sought Pawar's intervention in the matter. "NCP chief Sharad Pawar has assured to take up the issue with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and find a viable solution," noted Dr Shivaji Bhosale, an MKM activist.

Dr Bhosale said the delegation also met the state revenue minister Chandrakant Patil who heads the government-appointed committee for reservation to Maratha community. The delegation demanded restoration of their admissions.

MKM leader and NCP office-bearer Dinkar Tawde said that a student delegation will soon meet the Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao with a plea that he should direct the government to promulgate an ordinance while exercising powers under section 17(1) of the SEBC Act, 2018.

