Apple starts to roll out 5G support for THESE iPhone users in India

Apple in October said that the company was working with carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone users can now experience 5G services as the tech giant has started to roll out  iOS 16 5G Beta software programme. This means that Apple iPhone users with Airtel 5G and Jio 5G will be able to experience the next-gen mobile network. It is worth noting that the update will bring support for 5G network on the recently launched Apple iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series and the iPhone SE 3.

Customers who want to trial the beta software should back up their iPhone before installing beta software. It is recommended to install the beta software only on non-production devices that are not business critical.

The iOS beta comes with the built-in Feedback Assistant app, which can be opened from the Home screen on your iPhone or iPad or from the Dock on your Mac.

Apple in October said that the company was working with carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed.

"5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December," said the tech giant. As India rolls out 5G in a phased manner starting with key metro cities, smartphone players are working towards making 5G available on their devices. Apple performs extensive testing with carrier partners to ensure a great experience for iPhone users.

(with inputs from IANS)

