Apple and Amazon allegedly ‘colluded’ to sell iPhones and iPads at expensive prices

A law firm seeks reimbursement to consumers who overpaid for iPads and iPhones.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

Apple and Amazon allegedly colluded to increase the prices of iPhone and iPads on the platform. As per law firm Hagens Berman, a new anti-trust class-action lawsuit has been filed against the tech giants for eliminating third-party Apple resellers on Amazon Marketplace to stifle competition, and maintain premium pricing for Apple products. The class action alleges an “unlawful horizontal agreement between Apple and Amazon to eliminate or at least severely reduce the competitive threat posed by third-party merchants,” which attorneys at Hagens Berman say violates federal antitrust laws and has cost consumers.

According to the lawsuit, the illegal agreement between Apple and Amazon brought down the number of third-party Apple product sellers on Amazon from roughly 600 to just seven sellers. This allegedly helped Amazon to become a dominant seller of Apple products on the platform.

The lawsuit reveals that Apple and Amazon made an agreement in the beginning of 2019 to limit the number of Apple resellers operating on the marketplace and in return Amazon got a discounted wholesale price for iPhones and iPads. “"When Apple and Amazon renewed their existing reseller agreement in 2019, the only losing party to their plan was consumers, who were blindsided by the price increases," Berman said. "Where consumers used to be able to find discounted prices of upwards of 20% for iPhones and iPads for sale on Amazon Marketplace, now they get locked into Apple's premium pricing." the lawsuit further reads.

With this lawsuit, the law firm seeks reimbursement to consumers who overpaid for iPads and iPhones affected by the scheme, as well as an injunction that prevents the scheme from continuing.

