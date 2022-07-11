Apple may kill these iPhone 13 models after iPhone 14 launch, here’s why

Apple iPhone 14

Apple is gearing to launch the Apple iPhone 14 series in the coming months. As per a report by tipster iHacktu ileaks, the tech giants will launch the new Apple iPhone 14 series on September 13. The tipster further suggests that the company may likely start accepting pre-orders for the lineup from September 16. Just like last two years, Apple is expected to launch four devices in its flagship smartphone series in 2022 - Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Max, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The company is said to ditch the ‘Mini’ model this year as it reportedly failed to create the hype Apple expected from it. With the launch of iPhone 14, Apple may also kill the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. As per a report by Tom’s Guide, Apple may discontinue its current flagship smartphones after iPhone 14 if the company follows its previous pattern.

The company may also discontinue the ‘Pro’ models in the Apple iPhone 13 lineup because the ‘non-Pro’ models in the Apple iPhone 14 series are rumoured to be powered by the same A15 Bionic chip. The company may also kill the Apple iPhone 13 Pro models as the upcoming iPhones will be $100 more expensive than the current models. If the report is to be believed then the iPhone 14 will cost almost similar to the iPhone 13 Pro. With similar notch and processor, there won’t be much difference among the two smartphones.

As per previous reports, the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series will reportedly ditch the notch for a pill shaped + punch hole camera. Apart from this, the smartphones are said to feature larger camera bumps to accommodate new 48MP sensors. The Apple iPhone 14 series will take the full advantage of the new features that the company will introduce with iOS 16. Few of these features were demonstrated by the tech giant at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference 2022 (WWDC 2022).