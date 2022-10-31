Search icon
Apple iPhone 13 still available under Rs 50,000 without Amazon and Flipkart sale, check details

Apple iPhone 13 was one of the most selling smartphone in the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 10:06 AM IST

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 is one of the ‘best selling’ Apple iPhone till date and during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the smartphone got a massive price cut due to which it was able to garner huge sales. But do you know that even after the sale, you can still get an Apple iPhone 13 under Rs 50,000. On Apple’s official website, iPhone 13 with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 69,900 but on Flipkart, the smartphone is listed at Rs 66,990. To recall, the Apple iPhone 13 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900.

Apple iPhone 13 is currently priced at Rs 66,990 on Flipkart and buyers can get 10% off on CITI credit card up to Rs 2,000. The platform is also offering 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card and EMI options on debit and credit cards of numerous banks. The price of the smartphone can be reduced further as Flipkart is offering Rs 18,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone.

Apple iPhone 13 is currently marked as the best seller on Flipkart and has received a great response in the Big Billion Days sale. Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.

