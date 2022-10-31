Search icon
Elon Musk may make it easier to get blue tick on your Twitter profile, but it will likely come at a cost

Elon Musk has revealed that the Twitter verification process will also be revamped soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 09:28 AM IST

Elon Musk has already announced some massive changes since taking over Twitter in a massive $44 billion buyout deal. The tech billionaire is addressing and replying to Twitter users who are recommending some changes in the working of the microblogging platform. Now in his latest reply to a Twitter user, Elon Musk has revealed that the Twitter verification process will also be revamped soon. In a reply to spaceflight photographer John Kraus, Musk wrote “The whole verification process is being revamped right now.”

John Kraus complained that despite having a large following and after being published in a number of outlets, Twitter has denied to verify his profile. As Musk is planning to make Twitter a ‘platform for all’, it is expected that getting ‘Blue Tick’ or a verified profile on Twitter may get easier. However, technology newsletter Platformer suggests that the ease of getting a verified Twitter account may come at a cost.

The report by Reuters citing newsletter Platformer revealed that Twitter is planning to charge for the blue check mark verifying the identity of its account holder. According to the report, users may have to subscribe to Twitter Blue at $4.99 a month or they may lose their "verified" badges. As of now, the company has not yet revealed any details about the plan but the report reveals that verification will likely become a part of Twitter Blue.

For those who are unaware, Twitter Blue was launched by the company in June last year. The platform's first subscription service offers "exclusive access to premium features" on a monthly subscription basis. It also brings a feature that allows users to edit tweets.

