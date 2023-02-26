Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Yoga for weight loss: Yoga asanas inspired by Malaika Arora to help you shed weight

Malaika Arora shared a video on her Instagram account, in which she is seen doing yoga with a stick in her hands.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 07:42 AM IST

Yoga for weight loss: Yoga asanas inspired by Malaika Arora to help you shed weight
Representational image

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest actresses in the film industry. Today's young actresses are also surprised to see her well-maintained perfect figure. Malaika Arora can often be seen doing workouts in the gym in many videos. Along with this, she keeps sharing her yoga glasses, workout videos, photos on her social media account Instagram. Malaika practices different types of yoga to keep herself fit. She also shares workout videos. She never compromises with fitness, it seems like seeing her videos. She was also seen doing a different kind of yoga, and this time she performed  Danda Yoga. 

Also read: Virabhadrasana: Kareena Kapoor Khan aces the warrior yoga asana, know benefits, technique

Danda yoga is Malaika's favorite yoga exercise

Malaika Arora shared a video on her Instagram account, in which she is seen doing yoga with a stick in her hands. In the caption, he wrote, out of all the forms of yoga, Danda Yoga is my favourite yoga. This is because it has many advantages. Danda Yoga benefits health in many ways.

Benefits of doing danda yoga

Shee wrote belly fat is reduced by doing Danda Yoga, especially the fat accumulated near the waist decreases.

By doing Danda Yoga, the muscles of the hands, legs and spine get a lot of stretch. This relieves muscle pain. Muscles get strengthened.

This yoga also helps a lot in relaxing the body completely.

According to Malaika, no stick is needed to do Danda Yogasana. You can also keep your body fit by doing it with a towel and water bottle.

Doing Danda Yoga also benefits the chest and lungs. The abdominal organs can remain fit while being stimulated.

Along with improving blood circulation in the body, it also helps in improving respiration.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Unleash the power of papaya: Discover top 5 health benefits of this nutritious fruit
Taaza Khabar: Bhuvan Bam hosts special screening of series for Prajakta Koli, Munawar Faruqui, Zakir Khan
Step inside luxurious multi-crore homes of Indian billionaires, from Mukesh Ambani to DMart's Radhakishan Damani
In pics: Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor slay at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's reception
Republic Day 2023: Pulao, momos, sandwiches and many other tricolor dishes to try on January 26
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Hyderabad man kills friend for talking to his girlfriend, chops private part, sends photo to her on WhatsApp
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.