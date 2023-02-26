Yoga for weight loss: Yoga asanas inspired by Malaika Arora to help you shed weight

Representational image

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest actresses in the film industry. Today's young actresses are also surprised to see her well-maintained perfect figure. Malaika Arora can often be seen doing workouts in the gym in many videos. Along with this, she keeps sharing her yoga glasses, workout videos, photos on her social media account Instagram. Malaika practices different types of yoga to keep herself fit. She also shares workout videos. She never compromises with fitness, it seems like seeing her videos. She was also seen doing a different kind of yoga, and this time she performed Danda Yoga.

Danda yoga is Malaika's favorite yoga exercise

Malaika Arora shared a video on her Instagram account, in which she is seen doing yoga with a stick in her hands. In the caption, he wrote, out of all the forms of yoga, Danda Yoga is my favourite yoga. This is because it has many advantages. Danda Yoga benefits health in many ways.

Benefits of doing danda yoga

Shee wrote belly fat is reduced by doing Danda Yoga, especially the fat accumulated near the waist decreases.

By doing Danda Yoga, the muscles of the hands, legs and spine get a lot of stretch. This relieves muscle pain. Muscles get strengthened.

This yoga also helps a lot in relaxing the body completely.

According to Malaika, no stick is needed to do Danda Yogasana. You can also keep your body fit by doing it with a towel and water bottle.

Doing Danda Yoga also benefits the chest and lungs. The abdominal organs can remain fit while being stimulated.

Along with improving blood circulation in the body, it also helps in improving respiration.