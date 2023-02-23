Virabhadrasana: Kareena Kapoor Khan aces the warrior yoga asana, know benefits, technique

Representational image

Bollywood actresses practice regular yoga to keep themselves fit and healthy. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s name is also included in the list. Yes, Kareena Kapoor Khan is a yoga and fitness freak and if you are her fan then you must be fully aware because her social media is filled with her yoga sessions.

The actress is also regularly seen doing advanced yoga poses, id days back we saw her doing Virabhadrasana in an Instagram post shared by her fitness trainer Anushka Pawani.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a yoga freak and here’s the proof:

Here’s know what is virabhadrasana and its benefits and how to perform it.

Virabhadrasana

Virabhadrasana, named after a mythological warrior Virabhadra, represents a sequence of powerful body-opening asanas, Parvani wrote in the caption, 'Each of the four main poses represents the sequence of his fight against his opponent. represents, including his creation, battle, and victory. Then Shanti - Warrior 1, 2, 3 and Reverse Warrior.

She further wrote in the caption, 'This asana done while standing improves focus, strength and flexibility.' According to mythology, Veerabhadra was a character created by Lord Shiva.

Method of Virabhadrasana

To do this, first of all stand straight.

Then spread your legs up to 3 feet.

Now lift both the hands upwards in line with the shoulders.

After this, the claw of the right foot has to be rotated in 90 degrees.

As soon as you bend the paw, you have to bend the waist in the same direction.

Then bend the knees of the right leg slightly.

Bring the waist in line with the knee.

Bend the knee as much as you can.

Keep in mind that you have to bend the right leg, the left leg should be straight.

You have to keep the neck upwards in the direction of the hands.

Kareena has done this asana in 4 poses, you can easily do it by watching this video of Kareena Kapoor.

Benefits of Virabhadrasana