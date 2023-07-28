Yoga for Alzheimer's: 5 asanas to help people with this neurological disorder

In this article, we will explore five yoga asanas that can support individuals with Alzheimer's and help them maintain a sense of well-being.

Alzheimer's disease is a debilitating neurological disorder that affects millions of people worldwide, gradually impairing memory, cognitive functions, and overall mental abilities. While there is no cure for Alzheimer's, various therapies and activities, such as yoga, can significantly enhance the quality of life for those living with this condition. Yoga provides numerous physical, mental, and emotional benefits, making it a valuable complementary approach to Alzheimer's care. In this article, we will explore five yoga asanas that can support individuals with Alzheimer's and help them maintain a sense of well-being.

Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend Pose):

Paschimottanasana involves a seated forward bend that stretches the hamstrings and back muscles by folding the upper body forward over the legs. This pose offers multiple benefits, especially for those with high blood pressure and diabetes. Its biggest advantage is its ability to calm the body and relax the mind. By promoting proper blood circulation, it can help reduce insomnia, depression, and anxiety.

Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose):

Vajrasana is an optimal position for enhancing blood circulation to the digestive organs, promoting effective functioning. Remaining in this pose for extended periods can have emotional and spiritual benefits, contributing to a stable mind. It also facilitates a meditative state and aids in preventing and treating psychological disorders, hypertension, and stress.

Vrikshasana (Tree Pose):

Vrikshasana primarily focuses on balance, which benefits both physical and emotional stability. Regular practice of this pose creates a sense of calm and equilibrium. Alongside building hip and leg strength, Vrikshasana fosters mental well-being, improving focus and concentration. Additionally, it helps stabilize the nervous system, enhances mental performance, and promotes self-esteem while keeping depression and mood swings at bay.

Ujjayi Pranayama (Victorious Breath):

Ujjayi Pranayama involves contracting the glottis while breathing through the throat. This practice leads to subtle mental states and can be combined with bandhas and meditation. It soothes the nervous system, calms the mind, and increases psychic sensitivity. Moreover, it aids in relieving insomnia, lowering blood pressure, and slowing down the heart rate. This tranquilizing pranayama also has a heating effect, stimulating the process of oxidation.

