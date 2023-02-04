The mind diet: 5 Superfood to manage dementia and alzheimer's

Representational image

With ageing, a person has to face many health problems. It is not necessary that these diseases are only physical, but you may also have to face mental health problems. Dementia is one of these. This is such a disease, in which memory loss of the person starts.

Generally, older age is considered to be responsible for this. But sometimes due to genetic factors or lifestyle factors, you may also have this problem. Not only this, having certain health conditions such as diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or heart problems also increases the risk of dementia.

Also read: Higher levels of Vitamin D improve brain function, can reduce risk of Dementia: Study

Usually, we try to manage it with the help of medicines, but in reality, you can overcome this problem to a great extent even by making changes in your diet.

So, here are some such foods, which have amazing benefits for dementia patients-

Eat green leafy vegetables

Try to include more and more green leafy vegetables in your diet. A good amount of vitamin B, folate, and vitamin B9 is found in these, all these vitamins are helpful in improving your mental health. You must consume green leafy vegetables three to four times a week.

Must eat berries

Eating berries like blueberries, raspberries, etc. is also considered very good for dementia patients. Actually, flavonoids are found in these berries, which are called anthocyanins. This helps in protecting the brain from damage. Because of this when you consume it, it benefits your mental health a lot. Not only this, a good amount of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals are found in berries. All these nutrients also improve both physical and mental health.

Eat seeds

Consuming many types of seeds like sunflower seeds, flax seeds, and pumpkin seeds etc. is also considered very good for mental health. Many types of anti-oxidants and nutrients like vitamin E, zinc, omega-3 etc. are found in these seeds. Not only this, it contains choline which takes care of your cognitive health. You can add these seeds to your salad pudding or muffin etc.

Eat nuts

If a person suffering from dementia consumes nuts, then he can also get benefit from it. You can make almonds, walnuts, cashews, peanuts etc. a part of your diet. A good amount of healthy fats, omega-3, magnesium, vitamin E, vitamin B, etc. are found in it. Omega-3 proves to be very effective in fighting dementia. At the same time, Vitamin B is also helpful in improving your mental health. In this way you can consume nuts regularly. You can easily consume about ten grams of nuts throughout the day.