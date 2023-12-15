Year ender: 5 fashion trends that defined 2023

Here are the top five fashion trends that defined the year 2023.

In 2023, a resurgence of classic fashion trends mingled with fresh styles, shaping the year's defining fashion statements. As the year draws to a close, let's stroll through the streets, exploring the distinctive fashion pieces that set the trend and are poised to endure beyond this moment.

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani made a striking appearance at the special event this year, donning an avant-garde golden dress. The sequined ensemble concluded with a fringed hem, showcasing her flair for fashion.

Alia Bhatt



Alia rocked an ombre saree to promote Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, blending light blue, peach, and mauve hues. The saree's border lace added an extra charm, creating a buzz on social media. Paired with silver jhumkis, her look was simply stunning.

Deepika Padukone



This year, Deepika Padukone sported a coordinated tan-colored outfit, combining a shacket and flared pants detailed with a striking white striped pattern. The jacket boasts a wide-collar neckline, front zip closure, snug full-length sleeves, and a fitted silhouette. Meanwhile, the pants feature a high-rise waist, pockets, and a flattering flared fit.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif stole the spotlight at the Women in Cinema Gala during the Red Sea International Film Festival in a breathtaking black Valentino gown. The custom-made dress featured a plunging neckline, sheer sleeves, and an elegant cascading skirt that added to her glamorous aura. With loose waves in her hair and striking makeup emphasizing bold, kohl-lined eyes and a red lip, Katrina epitomized the essence of a dazzling movie star. Her choice of Valentino was a perfect match for the gala's theme celebrating women's achievements in cinema, aligning seamlessly with her advocacy for gender equality in Bollywood.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma made a stylish appearance in a printed blue-and-white dress at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the World Cup final between India and Australia. Her dress featured a halter neckline and was adorned with beauteous tropical prints. The pristine white expanse of her dress was accentuated with contrasting blue-coloured motifs of butterflies, trees, and more.