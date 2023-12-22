Year Ender 2023: Major natural disasters that took place this year

Headlines

Meet man who leads company of $ 2.3 billion turnover group, son of Indian billionaire, fitness enthusiast

Man gives triple talaq on WhatsApp after wife donates kidney to her brother

Year-End Discounts 2023: Top electric vehicles providing offers up to Rs 4.2 lakh; check best deals

‘I want to spend a bit…’: MS Dhoni reveals future plan after cricket

'I am sure....': Yuzvendra Chahal pens heartfelt note for wife Dhanashree Verma on wedding anniversary

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Man gives triple talaq on WhatsApp after wife donates kidney to her brother

Year-End Discounts 2023: Top electric vehicles providing offers up to Rs 4.2 lakh; check best deals

'I am sure....': Yuzvendra Chahal pens heartfelt note for wife Dhanashree Verma on wedding anniversary

KKR players who won IPL title with Mumbai Indians

Benefits of drinking amla juice empty stomach

8 ways to manage mood swings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Sajid Nadiadwala, Salman Khan spotted together! Fans wonder if new project is cooking between blockbuster duo

Vinod Khanna refused to work opposite Amitabh Bachchan in this ensemble blockbuster, was replaced due to his...

Not Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Prabhas, Salman, this 25-year-old first gave 2 blockbusters in a year, 7 flops ended his career

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Year Ender 2023: Major natural disasters that took place this year

Here are some of the biggest natural disasters of the year.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In 2023, the world witnessed a series of catastrophic natural disasters, leaving widespread devastation in their wake. From Hurricane Otis battering Mexico's coast to China's struggle against relentless monsoons and Libya's overwhelming floods, the year was defined by immense challenges. Morocco faced a devastating earthquake, while each event inflicted profound loss and destruction. These disasters not only claimed lives but also reshaped landscapes, marking 2023 as a year of unparalleled natural calamities that tested resilience on a global scale.

Hurricane Otis slammed into the Pacific coast of Mexico on October 25, ranking among the country's most powerful storms. The picturesque beach resort of Acapulco bore the brunt of the hurricane, resulting in damages estimated in the billions of dollars.

China faced relentless challenges in August, battling intensified monsoon rains and consecutive typhoons. Typhoon Saola struck southern China on September 2, prompting the evacuation of over 880,000 individuals. Moreover, northeastern China grappled with severe rainfall and flooding due to Typhoon Doksuri in late July, causing historically heavy rainfall in Beijing, surpassing 60% of its annual precipitation in just 83 hours.

Morocco was struck by a catastrophic magnitude 6.8 earthquake on September 8, centered in the Atlas Mountains near Marrakech. This quake, occurring at a depth of 18.5 km, resulted in the loss of thousands of lives, countless injuries, and widespread devastation.

In Eastern Libya, Mediterranean storm Daniel triggered devastating floods over a weekend, leading to breached dams and the obliteration of entire neighborhoods in multiple coastal towns. The flooding claimed the lives of more than 4,300 people, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Woman hit with Rs 1 lakh charge for using hair dryer in hotel, here's why

Meet man who leads company of $ 2.3 billion turnover group, son of Indian billionaire, fitness enthusiast

Tata Safari, Tata Harrier SUVs receive Bharat-NCAP 5-star rating, Gadkari lauds Ratan Tata's company

'These tears are...': Congress on Sakshi Malik announcing retirement after Brij Bhushan associate wins WFI polls

Meet actress who left Bollywood after viral video destroyed her career, OTT career was flop, from family of superstars

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE