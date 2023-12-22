Year Ender 2023: Major natural disasters that took place this year

Here are some of the biggest natural disasters of the year.

In 2023, the world witnessed a series of catastrophic natural disasters, leaving widespread devastation in their wake. From Hurricane Otis battering Mexico's coast to China's struggle against relentless monsoons and Libya's overwhelming floods, the year was defined by immense challenges. Morocco faced a devastating earthquake, while each event inflicted profound loss and destruction. These disasters not only claimed lives but also reshaped landscapes, marking 2023 as a year of unparalleled natural calamities that tested resilience on a global scale.

Hurricane Otis slammed into the Pacific coast of Mexico on October 25, ranking among the country's most powerful storms. The picturesque beach resort of Acapulco bore the brunt of the hurricane, resulting in damages estimated in the billions of dollars.

China faced relentless challenges in August, battling intensified monsoon rains and consecutive typhoons. Typhoon Saola struck southern China on September 2, prompting the evacuation of over 880,000 individuals. Moreover, northeastern China grappled with severe rainfall and flooding due to Typhoon Doksuri in late July, causing historically heavy rainfall in Beijing, surpassing 60% of its annual precipitation in just 83 hours.

Morocco was struck by a catastrophic magnitude 6.8 earthquake on September 8, centered in the Atlas Mountains near Marrakech. This quake, occurring at a depth of 18.5 km, resulted in the loss of thousands of lives, countless injuries, and widespread devastation.

In Eastern Libya, Mediterranean storm Daniel triggered devastating floods over a weekend, leading to breached dams and the obliteration of entire neighborhoods in multiple coastal towns. The flooding claimed the lives of more than 4,300 people, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.