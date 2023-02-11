Search icon
Yashoda Jayanti 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and importance

Yashoda Jayanti will be celebrated on the sixth day of Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 10:03 PM IST

Representational image

Yashoda Jayanti is celebrated every year on the sixth day of Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month. This time Yashoda Jayanti will be celebrated on February 12, 2023, Sunday. On this date, the birth anniversary of Mother Yashoda, the idol of Mamta, is celebrated. This special day is known as Yashoda Jayanti. Yashoda is called the foster mother of Krishna. This day is very special for mothers.

Mother Yashoda and Krishna are worshipped on this day and bhajans and kirtans are performed. On this birth anniversary, Yashoda Jayanti is celebrated in all the ISKCON temples and Krishna temples of the world including India. Especially, this festival is celebrated with more pomp in Gujarat, Maharashtra and South India. On this Jayanti, women keep a fast for the safety and long life of their sons.

Yashoda Jayanti 2023: Date and shubh muhurat

  Will start on February 11, 2023, at 09:05 am.
  Will end on February 12, 2023, at 09:47 am.

Yashoda Jayanti 2023: Puja vidhi

On this special birth anniversary, take a bath in the Brahma Muhurta, wear clean clothes and take a vow of fasting. Spread a red cloth on the pooja post and install the picture of Krishna sitting on the lap of Mother Yashoda. Cover Mother Yashoda with a red chunri. Offer items of Suhag, lamp, Akshat, turmeric, yellow cloth, red chunri, red saree, makeup material, Suhag items, flowers, garland, fruits, sweets, basil, ghee, paan, and butter. Chant Gopal Mantra. Perform Aarti of Laddu Gopal. Feed 11 girls on this day. Feed green fodder to the cow after the worship is over.

