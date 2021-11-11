Viraj Patil Motivates Youngsters to Strive for Peace in Life

Youth is the catalyst of change. Empowering them and instilling in them the right ideologies is the key to a prosperous future. If they are provided with the right opportunities, they can do wonders. But what will happen if the young people are not taught the new ways to function in this continuously evolving world? If they learn to live their lives the same way their ancestors did, can they flourish in today’s world?

According to the statistics, young people who are under the age of 25 make up 42% of the world’s population. This is a huge responsibility on the successful people of today to motivate the younger generation and create safe places in which they can prosper.

Viraj Patil is one such influencer who is using his success to motivate the youngsters of today to think out of the box and focus on being the change they wish to see in the world. One thing that Viraj is focusing on is educating his followers on discovering inner peace. It is the most important state required to achieve your goals in today’s stressful and fear-driven world. As a leader, you need to know and find out who you are and what your inner demons are.

Without knowing what fears you have and what hurts you, you cannot make peace with them. Getting over your demons requires you to make peace with them. That is the only way to overcome them. And as a leader, you cannot exist with your inner demons holding you back from achieving all the good things in life. Viraj urges his followers to make peace with their inner fears and live with them.

Once they overcome their fears, they are invincible. Nothing can break them and they can focus on facing all the battles heads on. Viraj used this same strategy in his life too. Like everybody, he had fears of losing. He made peace with his fears and struggled to make a change in his life, till he was able to do so. Today, he has risen from the tough life he led in Mumbai, to be a success story in UAE. One thing he learned in his journey was finding inner peace, and this is what he teaches his followers to do too.

Apart from coaching and influencing young people, he is also a performance improvement strategist and growth catalyst. You can find out more about his work on his website.

