Urvashi Rautela moves into Rs 190 crore house; one of Bollywood's richest families are her neighbours

Urvashi Rautela certainly understands how to keep herself in the limelight. Now, once again she is making headlines for quietely moving into a lavish house. According to recent reports, Urvashi Rautela is currently staying in a home next to popular Indian director Yash Chopra that is thought to be worth Rs 190 crores.

Urvashi Rautela's new home, which has four floors and is located in the centre of Mumbai, has enough of space for the actress to provide top-notch hospitality to her visitors. The interiors are the ideal fusion of contemporary aesthetics and classic charm, while the exterior oozes elegance and sophistication as it distinguishes itself in a class of its own.

In addition to its attractive features, the bungalow has a large backyard that is connected to Yash Chopra's backyard, a magnificent garden, a private gym, and excellent decor. The bungalow owned by Urvashi is a refuge of luxury, solitude, and comfort.

The 'Pagalpanti' actress has been very busy recently on Instagram, posting a few pictures of her home. It is obvious that it is tough to take our eyes off of her home's opulent decor and pricey artwork.

She made headlines when she showed up at the French Riviera sporting a bright blue lip colour and a fluttery blue gown. Not only that, but on the first day, she attracted attention because of her unusual crocodile neckpiece.

Urvashi Rautela, who has competed in a few beauty pageants, include Singh Saab The Great, Great Grand Masti, and Hate Story 4. She has also appeared in a few well-known music videos. Alongside Randeep Hooda, she most recently appeared in the web series Inspector Avinash.