Upgrade your oral care routine with powerful and effective electric toothbrush on Amazon

Experience a dentist-like clean with the best range of electric toothbrushes available on Amazon. Say goodbye to manual brushing and say hello to a brighter smile.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 04:06 PM IST

Buying an electric toothbrush is a fantastic decision for your oral health. They offer a deeper and more thorough cleaning experience compared to manual toothbrushes. With their powerful bristle movements and various brushing modes, electric toothbrushes can effectively remove plaque, reduce gum inflammation, and help you maintain a brighter smile.

Oral B Vitality 100 White Criss Cross Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush At Rs 1,399

  • Its 2D Cleaning Action, with oscillation and rotation, outperforms a regular manual toothbrush in plaque removal
  • The round brush head perfectly fits around each tooth, ensuring even more plaque removal than a typical manual toothbrush
  •  With a professional 2-minute timer, you can be confident you're brushing for the right duration.

AGARO COSMIC PLUS Sonic Electric Tooth Brush At Rs 1,599

  • This electric toothbrush boasts top-notch sonic technology, delivering 40,000 strokes per minute to effectively eradicate deep-seated tooth dirt
  • It's equipped with 5 DuPont nylon brush heads, specifically designed to match the shape and form of your teeth
  • After a full 4-hour charge, the long-lasting battery can power up to 25 days of use (based on 2 minutes of brushing, twice daily)
  • The smart timer nudges you every 30 seconds to move to the next brushing area and automatically shuts off after 2 minutes. 

Colgate ProClinical 150 Charcoal Sonic Battery Powered Electric Toothbrush At Rs 959

  • This electric toothbrush features power-tip bristles that leverage sonic vibrations (20,000 strokes/minute) to effectively clean between teeth and other hard-to-reach areas
  • Its bristles are infused with charcoal for antibacterial action, helping to prevent bacterial growth
  • It also includes a built-in 2-minute timer that automatically switches off after the recommended brushing time
  • The slim, lightweight handle is designed for easy control, and it comes with two AAA alkaline batteries.

Caresmith SPARK Infinity Electric Toothbrush At Rs 1,299

  • This electric toothbrush is equipped with 3 bristle heads and a handy travel case
  •  The Dupont bristles provide a comfortable yet invigorating cleaning experience
  • With 5 high-performance brushing modes, it caters to all types of gums and teeth
  •  The smart auto timer, featuring Quad Auto Interval technology, switches off the device after 2 minutes, reminding you to switch sides every 30 seconds. 

