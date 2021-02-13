Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

TohidulAlam Khan, the TikTok sensation shares top tips to attract audience and gain massive popularity

TohidulAlam Khan, who currently lives in New York, and originally hails from Bangladesh is an internet sensation, who has amassed great fan following.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 13, 2021, 02:25 PM IST

TohidulAlam Khan, the TikTok sensation shares top tips to attract audience and gain massive popularity
Tiktok

Social media has revolutionized people's lives today. People not only use these platforms to connect and gain knowledge about the outside world but scores of individuals have gathered a mass audience that follows them religiously, which in turn creates more opportunities, fame and wealth for these talent boxes.

TohidulAlam Khan, who currently lives in New York, and originally hails from Bangladesh is one such internet sensation, who has amassed great fan following in the past few years due to his enticing looks and perfectly lip-synced TikTok videos.

An actor/model who has many projects lined up in his career, he shares some of the top tips that can help budding social media stars to take inspiration from, these are -

- Choosing a platform and sticking to it in the beginning

Tohidul believes that each social media platform caters to a certain type of audience that must be kept in mind while making entertaining content for them, for instance, if you are into Bollywood/acting etc, you can explore short video platforms such as tiktok or even Instagram reels or Facebook short videos can be a good place to start with, once you choose a platform, stick to it and you'll see people pouring in.

- Practise and focus on your strengths

There cannot be a sure short recipe to success on social media, each person can have different strength, some like Tohidul are great at lip-syncing, focus on your strengths and practise it each day to show your best version online, remember there are many who wish to blow up, but only some actually do.

- Give consistent but quality content that is trending

These days some of the easiest ways to build your audience is by giving your personal twist to trending content and let the world find you since such content picks up easily.

Some of his quirkiest content can be found on his accounts here-

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMJX6gqgw/
https://www.facebook.com/Tohidulalamkhan/
https://www.instagram.com/tohidulalamkhan/

This is a featured content.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now
Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in red thigh-high slit dress, fans call her 'explosive bombshell'
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi: Building collapses in national capital, many feared trapped inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.