Tips to take care of your hair extension and keep them long-lasting

Whether you're looking to add length, volume, or experiment with different styles, extensions offer versatility and glamour.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 10:14 PM IST

Hair extensions can transform your look instantly, adding volume, length, and endless styling possibilities. However, to ensure they stay luscious and last longer, proper care is essential. With the right maintenance routine, your extensions can maintain their beauty and quality for an extended period.

Hair extensions are a fantastic way to achieve the hair of your dreams. Whether you're looking to add length, volume, or experiment with different styles, extensions offer versatility and glamour. However, maintaining their luster and durability requires dedicated care to preserve their quality.

Tips for long-lasting hair extensions:

Gentle Washing: Use a sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner, and gently wash your extensions in lukewarm water. Avoid harsh rubbing or twisting to prevent tangling.

Detangle with Care: Before washing, detangle your extensions using a wide-tooth comb, starting from the ends and working your way up to the roots.

Minimize Heat Styling: Excessive heat can damage extensions. If using hot tools, apply a heat protectant and use low heat settings to style.

Avoid Sleeping with Wet Hair: Allow your hair extensions to dry completely before bedtime to prevent tangling and matting while you sleep.

Regular Maintenance: Schedule regular salon visits for maintenance and trim any split ends to maintain the health and longevity of your extensions.

Protective Hairstyles: Opt for gentle hairstyles like loose braids or ponytails to minimize stress on the extensions and prevent pulling.

Use Recommended Products: Stick to products specifically designed for extensions, as they are formulated to nourish and protect without causing damage.

Storage Matters: When not in use, store your extensions in a breathable bag or box to prevent tangling and maintain their shape.

Swimming and Exercise: Before swimming or exercising, secure your extensions to prevent tangling from sweat or chlorine. Rinse them thoroughly afterward.

Be Mindful When Coloring: If you plan to color your extensions, consult a professional to ensure it's done correctly without compromising their quality.

 

 

 

