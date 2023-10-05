Headlines

Suffering from uterus infection? Here’s how to prevent it

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to prevent uterine infections.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 09:39 PM IST

Uterine infections can be painful, distressing, and have serious health implications. These infections, often referred to as pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) or endometritis, occur when harmful bacteria enter the uterus, leading to inflammation and discomfort. While they can affect women of all ages, taking preventive measures is essential to minimize the risk. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to prevent uterine infections.

Practice Safe Sex

Engaging in safe sexual practices is crucial for preventing uterine infections. Consistently using barrier methods like condoms can significantly reduce the risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) that can lead to uterine infections.

Get Regular STI Screenings

Regular STI screenings are vital, especially if you're sexually active with multiple partners. Early detection and treatment of STIs can prevent them from progressing to PID, which is a major cause of uterine infections.

Maintain Good Hygiene

Maintaining proper genital hygiene is essential to prevent infections. Always wipe from front to back after using the toilet to avoid introducing harmful bacteria from the anus to the vaginal area. Avoid douching, as it can disrupt the natural balance of vaginal flora.

Choose an IUD Wisely

If you use an intrauterine device (IUD) for contraception, ensure it's inserted by a trained healthcare provider to reduce the risk of infection during the procedure. Also, opt for a copper IUD if you have a history of recurrent infections, as it may be less likely to cause complications.

Avoid Overuse of Antibiotics

Overuse of antibiotics can disrupt the balance of beneficial bacteria in your body, increasing the risk of infection. Only take antibiotics when prescribed by a healthcare professional and complete the full course as instructed.

Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle

Eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and managing stress can all contribute to a strong immune system, which can help your body fight off infections more effectively.

Regular Gynecological Check-ups

Schedule regular check-ups with your gynecologist. They can monitor your reproductive health and detect any potential issues early, allowing for prompt treatment if necessary.

 

