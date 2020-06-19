Solar Eclipse 2020: Do's and Don'ts during Surya Grahan on June 21st

Solar eclipse 2020: Solar eclipse & Lunar eclipse not just fascinates space enthusiasts but common people too. On the 21st June, the world will witness "Annual Solar Eclipse" and it's not a regular one.

This is a special solar eclipse as it will fall with the summer solstice which is the longest day of 2020. This 'Annual Solar Eclipse' is also called "ring of fire".

Do's and Don'ts during Surya Grahan 2020

According to experts the intake of food, do's and dont's during an eclipse differ too. Most of the people these days do not follow these practices.

Some sections of modern sciences do not stick to the idea of following the idea of refraining from food or water but Ayurveda practitioners believe that staying away from food during the eclipse is advisable.

Ayurveda believes that in the absence of sunlight, the bacteria tend to get active.

Also, it is to be noted that one should also avoid cooking at this point in time. People who are sick, tired, or old can stick to satvik diet(easy to digest meal) instead of fasting for an hour to maintain your electrolytes feed your body with fluids like tender coconut water or just plain water.

It is believed by many in India that one should avoid consuming food during the time the solar eclipse remains active as ultraviolet rays became more active during this time.

People are advised not to glare with bare eyes towards the sky during the solar eclipse be it morning or night as it may affect their sight.

As per the religious beliefs, many people in India don't worship or visit the temple during this time. Cooking during the Surya Grahan period is also prohibited.

Also, many communities in India perform havan (ritual) as they believe doing this will guard them against negative vibes which may be become more active during such happenings.

There are many beliefs and myths associated with this date across the world. Many people believe that this hour of Solar eclipse should be utilized to meditate. However, in olden days the period of the solar eclipse was believed to be an inauspicious event as the main energy providing source sun is not clearly visible.

Date & Time of Surya Grahan 2020

According to TimeandDate.com, the solar eclipse of June 21 will start at 9:15 am and end at 3:04 pm in India. The sun will appear like a 'ring of fire' in the sky.

India Timings of Surya Grahan:

First location to see the partial eclipse begin - 21 Jun, 09:15:58 am

First location to see the full eclipse begin - 21 Jun, 10:17:45 am

Maximum Eclipse - 21 Jun, 12:10:04 pm

Last location to see the full eclipse end - 21 Jun, 14:02: 17 pm

Last location to see the partial eclipse end - 21 Jun, 15:04: 01 pm

(All information from TimeandDate.com)

Where this Surya Grahan will be visible

The solar eclipse is visible from parts of Africa including the Central African Republic, Congo, and Ethiopia; south of Pakistan and northern India; and China. If weather permits, people in these areas will see the characteristic 'ring of fire'.

From India, the annular phase will be visible in the morning from some places within a narrow corridor of the northern part of the country (parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand) and it will be seen as partial solar eclipse from the rest part of the country.

What is Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan)

A solar eclipse or Surya Grahan occurs when the moon will obstruct the way between the sun and the earth. The eclipse, that is moon covering the sun, can be partial, total or annular.