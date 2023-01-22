Skincare Tips: How to maintain radiant skin after menopause hits?

Skincare tips after menopause hits

Menopause is such a stage in the life of women, in which there are many physical changes. Most women struggle with problems like weight gain, hot flashes, sleeplessness, and mood swings. Not only this, but menopause also has a negative effect on the hair and skin of some women. During this, the hair falls a lot, as well as the skin also looks dull, dry, and lifeless.

Often women focus more on the problem of weight gain, mood swings, and sleeplessness, and try remedies to cure them, but ignore hair and skin. After menopause, the effect on the skin is visible so quickly that you can look older than your real age. It is better that you take care of your skin in these ways after menopause.

Skin care tips after menopause

Pay attention to diet

If you do not want your skin to look dull, lifeless, full of wrinkles after menopause, then start taking special care of your skin one or two years before the age of pre-menopause. According to a news published in OnlyMyHealth, healthy diet is very important for skin care. What you eat also has a positive effect on the skin. To maintain the glow of the skin, start consuming foods rich in antioxidants. Include both fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin C in this. Include colorful foods in the diet as much as possible, because apart from being nutritious, they are also beneficial for the health of the skin.

Keep the body hydrated

Drink as much water as possible to keep the skin healthy. Our body is made up of about 70 percent water, so try to keep the body hydrated as much as possible throughout the day. Skin also remains soft and healthy due to hydration. It also prevents problems like age marks, wrinkles, dryness etc. Drink some juices like fresh juice made from fruits, coconut water, so that there is no problem of dryness, patchy skin.

Use serum

If your age is 40 plus, then you start using different serums for face and eyes. Buy a serum containing Vitamin C to avoid free radical damage. It makes the skin healthy and glowing. Using night serum can also reduce puffiness, signs of ageing. This repairs the skin, rejuvenates the skin.

Don't stress too much

With increasing age, the level of stress also increases. Many times this tension also increases due to the fear of one's body being unwell, diseases. Especially, before menopause, many women worry about it and think unnecessary things, due to which stress increases and its negative effect also starts on the skin. Due to stress, problems like redness, itching, flaky skin, psoriasis etc. can occur on the skin. To reduce stress, meditate, do yoga and listen to music.

Protect skin from sun rays

UV rays damage the skin, which can worsen the skin with increasing age. Hormonal levels of the body fluctuate a lot during the age of menopause, so the skin is more susceptible to damage caused by the harmful rays of the sun. It is better to use a good sunscreen to protect the skin from the sun. Make sure to apply it while going out of the house.