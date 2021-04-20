Shubham S Rajpoot, a socio-political activist & digital influencer has shown us how to help people in need via internet

If one looks clearly and cleverly, they will see happiness and opportunities everywhere. The same logic applies to the world of Internet.

If one uses the internet not just to scroll through social media, they will see so many careers and business ideas in it. In fact, even social media is a huge market that can give a person a chance to create something of their own. But it only takes the sharpest minds to figure that out and Shubham S Rajpoot is one of them.

Shubham S Rajpoot is an entrepreneur, a digital marketing expert and a social media Influencer. Rajpoot hails from Bihar's Patna City and always had keen interest in learning everything about the digital world. That helped him to understand how profitable the career of digital marketing and Influencer is. So he learned everything about it, built contacts and eventually got clients who are impressed with his work.

All of this happened because Shubham S Rajpoot always thought big and has been a visionary. He says any Enterpreneur who wants to establish his venture online must keep one word in mind - originality. Shubham says that one has to be original with their content and ideas as they play a key role in attracting more clients and a great reputation.

Further, the Entrepreneur says that a digital marketer should not only be well aware of his target audience, but also of his clients. He says, "Target audience are those who have an interest in your brand/product/information. So make sure you promote the client's work or ads on platforms and pages that have a bulk presence of target audience." Shubham also says that digital marketing is indeed the present and future. Yet, one should also know the values of traditional marketing like posters, billboards, posters etc.

Along with being an entrepreneur, Shubham S Rajpoot is also a young socio political activist. He is the co-founder of the organisation 'Youth 4 Samarpan' that proved a great deal of help for people during the pandemic. Shubham also indulges in providing the basic and intermediate level education to children who are underprivileged. Through the help of social media, he also helps them to get to know about the internet world and its benefits.

Another great feat Shubham has achieved is by being a part of Project Director in Green Governance Initiative (GGI). It is a non-government organisation policy research think-tank group which mainly comprises of young minds. The minds who come together for GGI are elected representatives, policymakers, and administrators who ensure the right implementation of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development along with India 2030.

Shubham S Rajpoot has a wise advice to youngsters who also want to become entrepreneurs and earn money online as a digital marketing expert. He says, "Everything you are consuming on the internet is coming to you as a result of digital marketing. So don't just be a consumer, understand Internet in every way first and then decide if that's something you can do or not. It requires lots of persistency and efforts. So if you really want to be a digital/social media Influencer, remember consistency is the key."

From Brand Desk