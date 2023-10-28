Sharad Purnima 2023: Do's and don'ts to follow on Ashwin Purnima

This day, falling in the month of Ashwin, is also known as Ashwin Purnima or Kojagari Purnima.

Sharad Purnima holds immense religious and spiritual significance for Hindus, dedicated to the worship of Lord Satyanarayan, Lord Vishnu, and the Moon. Observers fast and spend the day in prayer and devotion. This day, falling in the month of Ashwin, is also known as Ashwin Purnima or Kojagari Purnima.

Here are some do's and don'ts for Sharad Purnima 2023:

Do's:

Observe a fast with devotion.

Offer prayers to Lord Vishnu.

Pay homage to Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha.

Worship Lord Shiva, especially during Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) when the Moon is afflicted.

Chanting Mantras is considered highly rewarding.

Offering bhog (food offering) to the Lord is meritorious.

Prepare kheer (rice pudding) and place it under the Moon before the Eclipse begins.

Taking a holy dip in the Ganga river is considered highly auspicious.

Don'ts: