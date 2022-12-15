Search icon
Sex on the beach: Know why this cocktail was most searched on Google in 2022

Sex on the beach: All you need to know about a cocktail recipe that Indians have been searching on google.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 03:14 PM IST

Freepik

Sex on the beach: Google has recently released the list of most searched keywords on the Internet by Indian users in 2022. One of these is Sex on the Beach. Before you think anything else, let us tell you that this is a cocktail recipe. Google released a list of the most searched recipes by Indians in 2022, in which the 'Sex on the beach' cocktail was at number three. Paneer Pasanda has topped the list followed by Modak.

It is not surprising to search for the recipe for the 'Sex on the beach' cocktail. Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Orange juice, Cranberry juice, etc. are prepared in this cocktail. Wine experts believe that the name of this cocktail may be controversial, but its taste and flavor are very refreshing. Whereas Peach Schnapps falling in it is a type of alcohol.

It is said that a bartender in Florida, USA, created this cocktail for the first time in 1987 as part of a promotion. When visitors came for a vacation, they used to order it in large quantities at the beach bar. It also got its name because the only people who visited the beach to celebrate holidays were those who came for sex and the beach. That's why the drink was named Sex on the Beach. Additionally, some people think that the 1982 American Bartenders School book included a reference to this cocktail.

Ingredients:

Ice
30 ml vodka
30 ml peach schnapps
60 ml orange juice
60 ml cranberry juice
Orange wedge, for garnish

Vodka, peach schnapps, and orange juice should be filled in a glass with ice. Add cranberry juice to the top. To serve, garnish with an orange wedge.

