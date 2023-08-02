Headlines

Save big on Samsung smartwatches: Buy Galaxy Watch4 and save up to Rs 17,000

Check out the best Samsung smartwatch and smartphones available with big savings waiting for you. Best smartwatch under Rs 10,000. Best Smartphones under Rs 20,000. Best Smartphones in India 2023.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 06:25 PM IST

Well, if you are tired of using your old watch and thinking of shifting to a newer one? Then there is no better replacement than Samsung smartwatches. Yes, this time, save as big as Rs 17,000 with the Galaxy Watch4 and get ready to experience some great features. Today, Samsung is known to sell one of the best build quality products which can be used for a long time. Whether it’s smartphones, smartwatches or tablets, Samsung has always reigned in the tech market by providing the best possible features to its users.

So, if you are on the search to buy the best smartwatch under Rs 10,000? We are here for you. Looking to buy the best smartphone under 20,000? We are still here for you. And if you are interested in buying other high end smartphones from Samsung, then do check out the list below and start upgrading your smartphones soon.

Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth (44mm) (Rs 9,999)

Was Rs 26,999, dropped down to Rs 9,999, you save 17,000.

To keep your fitness goals on track, do check out the sleek and iconic Galaxy Watch4 to set targets for your weight, body fat percentage and skeletal muscle. It comes with a Built-in blood oxygen measurement that lets you check the amounts of oxygen in your bloodstream at any time. It has a Super AMOLED display with a Size of 3.46cm (1.4") and Colour Depth of 16M. So don’t miss the opportunity and buy the best smartwatch under Rs 10000 soon for a better fitness routine.

Galaxy M33 5G (Rs 18,499)

Was Rs 25,999, dropped down to Rs 18,499, you save Rs 7,500.

Check out the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G that comes with a big storage of 128 GB and ram of 8GB which means it will provide a faster performance. It also comes with a big battery of 6000mAh. The Size of Display is 16.72cm (6.6") full rectangle / 16.30cm (6.4") rounded corners and Resolution 1080 x 2408 (FHD+). So don't miss the best smartphone under Rs 20000 and get ready to experience a better performance.

Galaxy F54 5G (Rs 29,999)

Was Rs 35,999, price dropped down to Rs 29,999, you save Rs 6,000.

If your budget can stretch upto Rs 30000, then we have Galaxy F54 for you that comes with a 16.95cm (6.7”) FHD+ Super Amoled + 120Hz Display. This also comes with "Eye Comfort Shield" to protect your sensitive eyes from the harmful blue light emissions. It has a storage of 256 GB and 8GB ram so that your phone’s performance doesn't get any slower. It also comes with a massive battery of 6000 mAh. At the same time, an amazing 32MP camera having 4K selfie video and auto night mode. So what are you waiting for? Buy the best smartphone under Rs 30000 and save a lot on this deal.

Also do check out Galaxy z flip3 5G and Galaxy S23 from Samsung if you are interested in buying high end smartphones.

(Disclaimer: The links in this article may be sponsored and do not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA. Zee Media shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the brand links. The pricing and offers mentioned above are subject to change.)

