Research astrologer Atlanta Kaashhyap claims 'third World War unlikely'

Atlanta Kaashhyap is known for making accurate predictions and thinks we can avoid disasters by embracing love.

Astrologer Atlanta Kaashhyap believes that there won't be a big war or the end of the world, contrary to what some people predict. She's known for making accurate predictions and thinks we can avoid disasters by embracing love. She shares her ideas on social media, saying we can use a "Spiritual Universe Key" to live in harmony with nature and prevent bad things from happening.

Kaashhyap, famous for her accurate predictions, including India's rise to global prominence and successful telepathic communications with extraterrestrials, shares her insights through dreams, which she broadcasts on social media. Her forecasts have consistently proven accurate, adding credibility to her latest assertion about the future of the world.

Kaashhyap's research envisions a balanced world where things go smoothly. She disagrees with the idea that the world is going to end soon and thinks we just need to understand nature better. According to Kaashhyap, the key to averting a global catastrophe lies in embracing the "religion of love," a philosophy she believes can restore balance to the Earth.

Her upcoming book promises to share secrets that can help both people and nature. Her work focuses on a mix of ancient wisdom and modern science to keep the Earth safe.

On another note, NATO is planning a big military practice with 90,000 troops, the largest since the Cold War. This has made many people worried about the possibility of another big war.

Meanwhile, a survey in Britain showed that more than half of the people think a world war might happen in the next 5-10 years. The survey also asked about which countries people think might be involved. It revealed a mix of uncertainty and worry among the public.