Ramdev Jayanti 2022: History, significance, celebrations of birth anniversary of Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev, born to King Ajmal, Queen Mrinal Devi, was a 14th-century ruler. He was famous for using miraculous powers to boost poor people's life.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 08:37 AM IST

Photo via Twitter

Ramdev Jayanti is being celebrated this year on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 (today). Ramdev Jayanti honours the birth anniversary of Baba Ramdev, a deity worshipped by Hindus mainly in Rajasthan and Gujarat. Ramdev Jayanti falls on the second day, Dooj, of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, according to the Hindu calendar. 

Ramdev Jayanti 2022: History and significance

Indian mythology states that Baba Ramdev, born to King Ajmal and Queen Mrinal Devi, was a 14th-century ruler. He was famous for being a kind king who would use miraculous powers to boost poor people's life.

According to an ancient legend, once five Pirs from Mecca visited Baba Ramdev to test his proficiency. So impressed were the five Pirs by Baba Ramdev that they decided to stay back with him and also named him Rama Shah Peer.

At the age of 33, Baba Ramdev took Samadhi on Bhadrapada Shukla Ekadashi at Ramdevra in Rajasthan. Maharaja Ganga Singh, in 1931, built a temple complex structure around Baba Ramdev’s final resting place. 

It is said that the tombs of the five Pirs of Mecca were also built around Ramdev’s Samadhi. A stepwell was built around Baba Ramdev’s resting place. Devotees believe that the water of this stepwell has healing powers.

Ramdev Jayanti 2022: How is it celebrated? 

Devotees, especially in Rajasthan and Gujarat, worship Baba Ramdev with fervour. Devotees from all around the world also gather for the fair that takes place at the Ramdevra temple. They also pay tribute to Baba Ramdev’s Samadhi at the main temple. Wooden horse toys and new clothes are offered to Baba Randev on this day.

