What is Lumpy Skin Disease, virus affecting cattle in India? Know all about symptoms, treatment, Lumpi-ProVac vaccine

Representational Image

An alert has been issued in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh after two cows in the Depalpur village were found infected with the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) or Lumpy virus. Currently, their treatment is being carried out by the veterinary department. This is the first case in the district when Lumpy has been found in an animal.

"Lumpy virus has been confirmed in two cows in the Depalpur area. The cow is from here and has not come from outside, both are local cows. We have issued an alert in the entire district after receiving two cases," said Dr Prashant Tiwari.

The administration, taking the precautionary measure, has banned the import of animals from Rajasthan and districts where lumpy cases have been found to Indore. However, the Lumpy virus has been found only in cows and buffaloes.

What is the Lumpy Skin Disease?

Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) is a viral disease that affects cattle. It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. It causes fever and nodules on the skin and can lead to the death of the cattle.

How is Lumpy Skin Disease caused? What are the symptoms?

The infectious disease is caused by a virus called Poxviridae and is also known as the Neethling virus. Some of the basic symptoms of LSD in cattle are enlarged lymph nodes, lumpy skin, fever, and difficulty in movement.

Does Lumpy Skin DIsease affect humans?

Officials and medical experts have confirmed that the disease does not spread in humans, even if they are in contact with sick cattle.

There is also no danger to humans in eating meat or using milk of animals that do not have the symptoms of Lumpy. Animals can be cured from Lumpy, however, the milk of such animals may get affected due to the virus.

What is the treatment for Lumpy Skin Disease? All about indigenous vaccine Lumpi-ProVac

Providing relief to the livestock of the country, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on August 10 launched the indigenous vaccine Lumpi-ProVac to protect livestock from Lumpy Skin Disease. The vaccine has been developed by the National Equine Research Center, Hisar (Haryana) in collaboration with the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izzatnagar (Bareilly).

Ever since the disease came to India in 2019, research institutes have been engaged in developing the vaccine.