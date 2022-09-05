Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Rahul Gandhi flags off Congress campaign with BIG poll promises

Photo: PTI

Former party president Rahul Gandhi on Monday kicked off the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 campaign of the Congress with massive poll promises. While Gandhi made several freebies promises, he also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state on multiple issues.

Addressing Congress booth-level workers at the 'Parivartan Sankalp Rally' at the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad, Rahul Gandhi made the following poll promises:

Free electricity to farmers

Loan waiver of up to Rs 3 lakh for farmers

Up to 300 units of free power to general consumers

Creation of 10 lakh new jobs

LPG cylinder at Rs 500

Building of 3,000 English medium schools

Providing free education for girls

Subsidy of Rs 5 per litre to milk producers

The Congress poll promises come amid an ongoing debate on freebies, which were recently termed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘Revadi' culture. The PM also warned people, especially youth, against such promises calling it dangerous for the country. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which aims to mirror its Punjab polls exploits in Gujarat has promised Rs 1,000 per month to women and round-the-clock supply of power if voted to power in Gujarat.

Apart from the poll promises, Gandhi hit out at BJP for insulting the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He said that while the BJP built Sardar Patel’s tallest statue in Gujarat, the party insulted him by working against farmers, a community for whom India’s first Home Minister worked. He said that a Congress government in Gujarat will grant a loan waiver to farmers like it had done in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Karnataka.

On unemployment, he said, “The truth is that 2 to 3 billionaires cannot provide jobs. Jobs are provided by small businesses and farmers. Until there is a government of farmers and small and medium businessmen, jobs cannot be created in this state. The Congress' focus will be on providing jobs to youth and our government will provide jobs to 10 lakh youths.”

(With inputs from PTI)