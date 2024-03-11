Ramadan Mubarak 2024: Wishes, WhatsApp messages and greetings to share with your loved ones this Ramzan

Ramadan Mubarak 2024: Here are some wishes to greet your loved ones with on the auspicious occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan:

Ramadan Mubarak 2024: Muslims around the world observe Ramadan, a holy month of fasting that marks the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. The Islamic holy month of Ramadan started on March 11 and will end on April 9, depending on the sighting of the moon. In Ramadan (also spelt as Ramzan), Muslims fast from dusk to dawn.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam. The fast begins before sunrise with a small meal called sehri and is broken with an evening feast called Iftar. For the Muslim community, the holy month of Ramadan represents fasting, charity, and spirituality.

Muslims pray five times throughout the year, however, during this month there are additional Taraweeh prayers that are performed in groups. Iftar and Sehri have set times for every day. Sehri timing means that the meal has to be finished before the given time and iftar timing is for breaking the fast.

1. In the month of Ramadan, I'm wishing you 4 weeks of blessings, 30 days of clemency, and 720 hours of enlightenment. Ramadan Mubarak!

2. Welcome the month of Ramadan with a heart filled with peace, harmony, and joy. May the divine blessings of Allah protect and guide you.

3. After Eid-ul-fitr, may you find the utmost source of bliss and gaiety. Enjoy every purifying moment of Ramadan! Be blessed!

4. As the auspicious month of Ramadan starts, may the crescent-shaped moon brighten your path toward enlightenment and may Allah bless you with peace and grace. Wishing you a Happy Ramadan!

5. Your sincere prayers, your devotion, your faith in Allah, will make you a better human to serve this society with wisdom and truth. I am praying that happiness will find you as you are walking down the street. Happy Ramadan!

6. May Allah accept your good deeds, forgive your transgressions and sins, and ease the suffering of all people around the globe. Ramadan Mubarak!

7. Walk humbly, Talk politely, Dress neatly, Treat kindly, Pray attentively, Donate generously. May Allah bless and protect you! May this holy month of Ramadan chase away the depression and misery that is getting the best out of you.

8. May Allah always guide you throughout your journey in life. I wish this Ramadan will infuse you with courage that will help you be triumphant over the adversities of life. Happy Ramadan!

9. Allah's blessings will always be on us. Celebrate and enjoy as once again, we will be given a chance to repent and ask for forgiveness for our sins and be forgiven. Ramadan Mubarak!

10. That time of the year has come. A month to repent from our wrong-doings and sin. May all of us find peace on this Ramadan. As you fast and offer prayers to Allah, may you find your peace and happiness. Have a peaceful and happy Ramadan!