Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: How to worship Lord Ram at home on Jan 22?

As the significant Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya approaches on January 22, 2024, individuals unable to attend the grand event in person have the opportunity to partake in a special home worship ceremony. Esteemed astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji has provided straightforward yet profound guidelines for performing Ram Puja at home during the Ram Lala Pran Pratishtha.
Auspicious Time:
The recommended auspicious time for the home puja is between 12:20 pm to 12:45 pm on January 22, aligning with the grand Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya. Devotees can thus participate in this auspicious occasion from the comfort of their homes, following these guidelines for a meaningful and spiritually enriching experience.
Puja rules:
- Begin the worship by cleaning the temple or designated sacred space in your home.
- Purify yourself with a bath before commencing the puja.
- Apply a tilak of fragrant sandalwood on your forehead, symbolizing a divine connection.
- Wear new, light-colored clothes to reflect the inner clarity desired for this sacred occasion.
- Anoint the idol of Lord Rama with milk, honey, and other sacred offerings.
- Provide a ceremonial bath to the idol, purifying both the deity and the environment.
- Decorate a small puja table beneath the temple with rangoli designs, invoking blessings and prosperity.
- Create a Swastika and Om at the entrance, symbolizing auspiciousness and divine presence.
- When setting up the altar for 'prasad,' use a clean red cloth wrapped around the table.
- Place a handful of raw rice in the center to symbolize abundance and prosperity.
- Decorate a shining copper pot (Kalash) with kumkum and turmeric, invoking divine blessings.
- Adorn the Kalash with a whole coconut and fresh fruits, symbolizing nature's gifts bestowed upon the divine.
- Position the idol of Lord Rama at the center, accompanied by an idol of baby Ram.
- Scatter marigold and jasmine petals for purity and divine love.
- Chant the Ram Mantra 'Om Ram Ramay Namah' 108 times, visualizing Lord Rama's radiant form.
- Reflect on your connection to something greater, meditating on the Lord's sacred blessings.