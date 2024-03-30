Twitter
Radhika Merchant's doppelganger takes the internet by storm, check out viral pic

Radhika Ambani has a doppelgänger! We came across a picture featuring a bride who bore an uncanny resemblance to Ambani's future daughter-in-law.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 30, 2024, 07:20 PM IST

Radhika Merchant is getting a lot of attention as she prepares for her wedding to Anant Ambani. The Ambani family organized some big pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, and they were joined by celebrities from all over. Everyone seemed really happy for the couple and had a great time at the festivities.

Radhika's stunning looks during these celebrations caught everyone's eye, especially online. Recently, people noticed someone who looks a lot like her. In a video, a bride named Sanchaya Khetrapal looked so similar to Radhika that people initially thought it was her.

In the photo, Sanchaya looked beautiful on her wedding day. She wore a gorgeous pink saree and accessorized with a matching necklace, earrings, and headpiece. Her hair was styled elegantly, and her makeup was perfect.

 

 

The comments flooded the reel in no time, with many pointing out the striking resemblance between Sanchaya and Radhika. From straightforward comparisons to light-hearted remarks, internet users couldn't resist drawing connections between the two soon-to-be brides.

One user wrote, "Ek dum radhika lage che" (she looks just like Radhika), another commented, "Radhika merchant be like- jai shri krishna, ek dum mere jaisi lage che" (Jai Shri Krishna, she looks just like me) Another wrote, "Ek baari to yeh mijje mota bhai ki choti bahu lagi' (She looks just like 'mota bhai' - Mukesh Ambani's - 'choti bahu').

 

 

 

 

