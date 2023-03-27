Priti Adani, billionaire Gautam Adani's wife is force behind Adani Foundation, used to do this before marriage

Gautam Adani-Priti Adani/Gautam Adani's Instagram

Adani Group chairman and founder Gautam Adani's wife Priti Adani is the pillar of his life, he says. During an interbview, Gautam Adani had also opened up about how Priti Adani put her career at stake for his progress.

Gautam Adani and Priti Adani had an arranged marriage. Regarding their first meeting, Gautam Adani had had said that he was very shy as "I am an illiterate man and she was a doctor, it was naturally a little mismatch".

Priti Adani was born in 1965, in Mumbai. She later came to Ahmedabad and completed her graduation in dental surgery from Government Dental College. She has also lived in America with her family for some time.

Priti was very good in her studies and studied medicine at Ahemedabad's Government Dental College, however, after her marriage to Gautam Adani, she gave up on her career to support his growth and later became the chairwoman of Adani Foundation in 1996. Priti Adani spends a lot of her time in philanthropy activities for underprivileged people.

However, Priti has no qualms about giving up her career. Tweeting a picture of her husband on his 60th birthday, she wrote, "More than 36 years back, I put aside my career and began a new journey with

@gautam_adani. Today, when I look back, it is only with immense respect & pride for the person he is. On his 60th b'day, I pray for his good health and for him to realize all his dreams."

In an interview, Preeti Adani had said that whenever she is disappointed, Gautam Adani encourages her and gives great ideas to get out of any problem. She had said that when she realised that by becoming a dentist, she would be able to serve only a few people but by joining the foundation, she would be able to serve millions of people, so she left her career.

Priti Adani is making several efforts aimed at increasing the literacy rate in Gujarat. Under her leadership, the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) budget of Adani Group had jumped to Rs. 128 crores in 2018-19.