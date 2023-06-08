5 Breakfast wonders to kickstart your day with gusto

A mixed dal dosa is very beneficial for growing toddlers and kids.

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, emphasising the need to choose wisely. Here, we will explore some nutritious options that can boost your energy levels.

Poha

Poha is a much-loved Indian breakfast. This dish consists of flattened rice cooked with ingredients like onions, tomatoes, lemon juice, and coriander leaves. Not only is it easy to prepare, but it also packs a nutritional punch, containing vitamins, minerals, protein, fibre, and healthy fats. Besides its mouth-watering taste, Poha has been shown in multiple studies to be a suitable breakfast choice for individuals with diabetes, heart conditions, or skin problems.

Moong Dal Cheela

Another excellent option for a healthy breakfast is Moong dal Cheela, which stands as a top source of plant-based protein. Its high protein content aids in tissue, muscle, bone, cartilage, blood, and skin repair and development. Moong Dal Cheela also provides essential nutrients like vitamins E, C, and K. This delicious and nutritious dish is made from a smooth moong dal batter, topped with cottage cheese and vegetables, and typically served with mint chutney or tomato ketchup. It also helps lower blood pressure and prevents muscle cramps.

Mixed Dal Dosa

If you struggle to incorporate enough protein into your daily diet, mixed dal dosa is an ideal choice. Made from a combination of five lentils, it offers a perfect balance of taste and health benefits. Mixed dal dosa is particularly beneficial for growing toddlers and kids, and it caters to dietary restrictions as it is gluten-free and suitable for vegans.

Anda Bhurji

For egg lovers, Anda Bhurji is a delectable option packed with nutrition, making it an excellent choice for satisfying morning cravings. For those who prefer it very healthy, it can be cooked in ghee instead of oil.

Sooji Tomato Upma

Sooji Tomato Upma, too, can be a very healthy breakfast. This dish is both nourishing and filling, providing a substantial amount of healthy nutrients. It is particularly beneficial for individuals aiming to shed extra weight.

Remember, starting your day with a nutritious breakfast sets the tone for a productive and energised day ahead.