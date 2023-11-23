Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre to host first museum exhibition of Pop art in India; know ticket prices, how to book

Twelve of the most well-known figures in American pop art, including Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol, and Robert Rauschenberg, among others, will have pieces on display in this exhibition at NMACC.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) will host "POP: FAME, LOVE AND POWER," a museum exhibition featuring important American Pop Art works from the 1960s onwards, marking the first-ever museum display of American Pop Art in India.

Presenting 'POP - FAME, LOVE, POWER' - the first museum exhibition showcasing Pop Art in India curated by Lawrence van Hagen. This exhibition will take you on an art-filled historical journey through the golden years of the Pop Art movement.

It will take place at the Art House, the Cultural Center's specialized visual art space, under the curatorship of Lawrence Van Hagen, from December 1, 2023 to February 11, 2024.

POP: FAME, LOVE, AND POWER will take viewers on an artistically rich historical journey through the Pop Art phenomenon, following three themes that are inextricably linked to the movement's beginnings: Fame, Love, and Power.

Twelve of the most well-known figures in American pop art, including Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol, and Robert Rauschenberg, among others, will have pieces on display in this exhibition.

“This vivid, colorful, and imaginative exhibit fulfills the Cultural Centre’s promise of bringing the best of international art experiences to India. The showcase is special not only because it traces the incredible legacy of Pop Art, but because it has an unmistakable sense of fun about it. I’m especially excited to see it strike a chord with younger audiences and foster a culture of creativity with inspirations that go beyond time and space," said Isha Ambani.

The Art House's three levels will be devoted to the themes of power, fame, and love for the show, providing visitors with three distinct areas to explore. Each floor will focus on a different theme. The Art House's fourth and final floor will be devoted to an immersive project called "Silver Clouds," named for Andy Warhol. Those who attend this show will have the opportunity to experience one of Warhol's rare interactive art installations.

How to book NMACC tickets?

Visit the official page if NMACC Select the "POP: Fame, Love and Power" show Select the slot, date and number of guests Check ticket prices according to the members and make the payment

