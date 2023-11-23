Headlines

Chennai builder receives Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Spectre in chappals, internet reacts

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx accused of sexual assault at New York restaurant

Delhi-NCR air quality dips to 'severe' category; check AQI of Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is in profit weeks before release: How Rajkumar Hirani created SRK's lowest-budget film in years

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre to host first museum exhibition of Pop art in India; know ticket prices, how to book

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Policeman killed, 2 others injured after Nihangs open fire in Punjab

Chennai builder receives Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Spectre in chappals, internet reacts

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx accused of sexual assault at New York restaurant

Weight loss: How Anant Ambani lost 108 kgs in 18 months

IPL 2024: Players CSK could release before auction

ODI rankings of Indian batters after World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx accused of sexual assault at New York restaurant

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is in profit weeks before release: How Rajkumar Hirani created SRK's lowest-budget film in years

'Producers are scared': Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan agree Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 'gets people into trouble'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre to host first museum exhibition of Pop art in India; know ticket prices, how to book

Twelve of the most well-known figures in American pop art, including Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol, and Robert Rauschenberg, among others, will have pieces on display in this exhibition at NMACC.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 07:16 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) will host "POP: FAME, LOVE AND POWER," a museum exhibition featuring important American Pop Art works from the 1960s onwards, marking the first-ever museum display of American Pop Art in India. 

It will take place at the Art House, the Cultural Center's specialized visual art space, under the curatorship of Lawrence Van Hagen, from December 1, 2023 to February 11, 2024.

POP: FAME, LOVE, AND POWER will take viewers on an artistically rich historical journey through the Pop Art phenomenon, following three themes that are inextricably linked to the movement's beginnings: Fame, Love, and Power. 

Twelve of the most well-known figures in American pop art, including Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol, and Robert Rauschenberg, among others, will have pieces on display in this exhibition.

“This vivid, colorful, and imaginative exhibit fulfills the Cultural Centre’s promise of bringing the best of international art experiences to India. The showcase is special not only because it traces the incredible legacy of Pop Art, but because it has an unmistakable sense of fun about it. I’m especially excited to see it strike a chord with younger audiences and foster a culture of creativity with inspirations that go beyond time and space," said Isha Ambani.

The Art House's three levels will be devoted to the themes of power, fame, and love for the show, providing visitors with three distinct areas to explore. Each floor will focus on a different theme. The Art House's fourth and final floor will be devoted to an immersive project called "Silver Clouds," named for Andy Warhol. Those who attend this show will have the opportunity to experience one of Warhol's rare interactive art installations.

How to book NMACC tickets?

  1. Visit the official page if NMACC
  2. Select the "POP: Fame, Love and Power" show
  3. Select the slot, date and number of guests
  4. Check ticket prices according to the members and make the payment

Ticket prices:

  • General pass- Rs 800
  • Pop + Infinity room- Rs 850
  • Child/Senior citizen- Rs 0
  • Fine Art student- Rs 0
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Zomato, Swiggy get GST notices worth Rs 500 crore each

3000 apply for priest post in Ayodhya's Ram Temple, 20 to be hired; Know recruitment process here

This actress worked as extra in Bollywood, now 'more popular' star than Akshay, Kareena, Nayanthara; her net worth is...

Buy efficient, durable dish drainer racks on Amazon

Meet Daksh brothers, key to rescue operation to save 41 workers stuck in Uttarkashi tunnel

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE