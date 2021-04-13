Navratri 2021: Know four Navratris celebrated throughout the year and which Navratri is known as Gupt Navratri

Tuesday (April 13) marks the celebration of the nine-day-long festival of Chaitra Navratri. This falls on the first day (Pratipada Tithi) of the Chaitra month, Shukla Paksha (brighter phase of the lunar cycle). It is the beginning of the Hindu Lunar calendar/ Hindu New Year. Chaitra Navratri is known as Vasanta Navratri as it marks the seasonal shift from spring to summer. Devotees worship goddess Durga’s nine avatars and follow a strict diet to cleanse their bodies. Our ancestors observed this nine days fasting period strictly to allow our body to adjust to the changing climate and prevent indigestion. Small quantities of meals are consumed throughout the day to attract positive energies.

Know about all the Navratris celebrated all year long-

Ashad Navratri- This Navratri, also known as Gupt Navratri (secret or unknown), is observed during the Shukla Paksha of Ashad month (June-July). It has great significance for Sadhaks (seekers) who practice Tantra Sadhana (practice). Sadhaks try to please the ten Mahavidyas (ten wisdom goddess) associated with the Tantra practice. It marks the beginning of the monsoon. It is also known as Gayatri or Shakambhari Navratri.

Sharad Navratri- Observed during the lunar month of Ashvin, it marks the beginning of winters (September-October). In Eastern India, is widely celebrated with much enthusiasm as Durga Puja. It celebrates the divine power of Durga who had slain the demon Mahishashura after a nine-day-long battle. Southern India worships Goddess Laxmi and Goddess Saraswati during this festival.

Another legend believes that Lord Rama worshipped Durga to gain her power during this period to defeat Ravana. On the tenth day, he rescued Sita, which is celebrated as Dusshera.

Magha Navratri- Observed during Pausha month of Shukla Paksha (December-January), it is popularly known as Vasant Panchami. It begins on Ashtami and ends on Purnima in Paush month. This Navratri is also known as Gupt Navratri, where devotees chant mantras in a closed room, and should not worship Goddess Durga in an open space.

Here are the mantras that the devotees can chant on this day:

* Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Kalaratri Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

* Prathamam Shailaputrii iti Dvitiiyam Brahmacaarinnii |

Trtiiyam Candraghanntte iti Kuussmaanndde iti Caturthakam ||

Pan.camam Skandamaate iti Ssassttham Kaatyaayanii Tathaa |

Saptamam Kaalaraatrish Ca Mahaagaurii iti Ca-Assttamam ||

Navamam Siddhidaatrii Ca Navadurgaah Prakiirtitaah ||

Uktaany Etaani Naamaani Brahmannai va Mahaatmanaa ||