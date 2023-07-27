Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani wears black sheer dress, price is...

Isha Ambani dazzled in a mesh kaftan at the Nita Ambani-led NMACC exhibition of Toiletpaper.

Isha Ambani looked fierce in a black dress as she made her way to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) for the opening of the Toilet Paper Magazine exhibition. She posed for pictures with Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry and with Shloka Ambani's sister Diya Mehta Jatia.

Isha chose an all-black maxi dress with a mini-length slip underneath for the show. It also had a loose fit, side slits, flowery lace embroidery, an open Mandarin collar, long sleeves, and sparkling sequin accents.

She completed her look with statement rings, emerald and diamond drop earrings, and high heels.

A side-parted sleek braided ponytail, feathered brows, delicate eye makeup, kohl-lined eyelids, mascara on the lashes, bare lip colour, rouged cheeks, and highlighter were among the final set of glam possibilities.

According to reports in the ETimes, Isha's gorgeous kaftan costs USD 850, which is roughly Rs 69,691.

NMACC- Toiletpaper exhibition

Nita-Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre has an ongoing exhibition of Toiletpaper- Run as Slow as you can. A number of celebrities attended the opening of the pop culture-inspired show, and social media posted pictures of the occasion. On the NMACC's official Instagram account, Isha Ambani appeared with curators Roya Sachs and Mafalda Millies as well as the artists Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari.

The show will run from July 22 to October 22, 2023, in Mumbai. The show aspires to be a dramatic exploration of creativity through an interactive experience, according to an NMACC press statement.

Ticket price of NMACC exhibition:

Children under the age of seven, old persons, and art students are all given free entry to the exhibition. Others can book tickets from the NMACC’s website and BookMyShow at Rs 299 for the ‘Run as Slow as you can’ art exhibition.