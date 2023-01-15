Search icon
Lifestyle

Miss Universe 2022: Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as Miss Universe 2022

USA’s R'Bonney Gabriel has won the 71st Miss Universe 2022 title.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

Representational image

Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu passed her crown to Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel at the 71st Miss Universe pageant held at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. 

 

 

This time Divita Rai represented the country from India but she was out of the top 5 list. Adriana Martinez of Dominican Republic, Amanda Dudamel of Venezuela and R Bonnie Gabriel of US made it to the list of top 3 contestants. 

84 Contestants participated from different counties and competed at this year's pageant and R Bonnie Gabriel of US won the title of Miss Universe.

