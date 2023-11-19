Headlines

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios crowned Miss Universe 2023

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios crowned Miss Universe 2023

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios won the Miss Universe 2023 title.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios has won the Miss Universe 2023 title. She truly impressed the judges with her grace and presence to emerge as Miss Universe 2023.

Watch winning moment: 

Anntonia Porsild of Thailand secured the runner-up position, while Moraya Wilson from Australia claimed the second runner-up spot. Sheynnis Palacios, aged 23, was visibly overwhelmed and teary-eyed upon hearing her name announced as the winner, swept with emotions at that pivotal moment.

The newly crowned Miss Universe holds a degree in communications. Her personal experiences with anxiety inspired her to initiate a project called “Entiende tu mente” (Understand Your Mind). The project's primary goal is to underscore the significance of mental health and work towards destigmatizing it, as reported.

This year's pageant focused significantly on inclusivity and advancement. It marked a historic moment as two married mothers, Michelle Cohn from Guatemala and Maria Camila Avella Montañez from Colombia, participated in the competition. Additionally, Jane Dipika Garett from Nepal made history as the first plus-sized model to enter the pageant, carving a new path for inclusivity and representation.

Shweta Sharda proudly represented India and achieved a place among the top 20 finalists in this prestigious pageant. Pakistan's Erica Robin also made her debut on the global stage.

The 72nd Miss Universe pageant took place at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in El Salvador. The worldwide audience enjoyed a captivating performance by 12-time Grammy winner John Legend. Hosting duties were expertly handled by Maria Menounos, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, and Jeannie Mai.

This marked the first time since 1975 that the Central American country hosted the pageant, making it a significant and memorable event for both the nation and the contestants.

