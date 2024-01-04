Mira Rajput uses this DIY hack for her dry skin in winter

For Mira Rajput, these DIY remedies are more than just skincare rituals; they are cherished traditions woven into her self-care routine.

Mira Rajput, well-known for her radiant skin, attributes her beauty regimen to age-old home remedies passed down from her mother. Rooted in tradition, she swears by DIY hacks to combat dry skin, particularly during the winter months.

Inspired by her mother's wisdom, Mira initially adopted the practice of applying raw milk to soothe sunburnt skin, a remedy she continues to embrace. However, her aversion to the milk's scent led her to innovate. She crafted her unique blend by combining raw milk with rosewater, amplifying its efficacy while also providing a calming effect, ideal for sensitive skin.

Another star in her skincare repertoire is multani mitti (Fuller's Earth). Mira regards it as the hero of her beauty cabinet, owing to its versatility. She expertly tailors multani mitti masks by blending them with an array of natural ingredients like papaya, milk, and dried oranges. This fusion not only aids in exfoliation but also enhances skin radiance, offering a revitalizing boost to combat the harsh effects of winter.

The multani mitti concoctions curated by Mira serve as potent remedies for dry skin. By infusing it with papaya, she leverages its enzymatic properties to gently exfoliate and brighten the complexion. The addition of milk supplements the mask with nourishment, while dried oranges, rich in Vitamin C, contribute to a rejuvenated glow.

For Mira Rajput, these DIY remedies are more than just skincare rituals; they are cherished traditions woven into her self-care routine. Her commitment to blending age-old practices with modern adaptations showcases her reverence for natural solutions, empowering individuals seeking effective, skin-nourishing alternatives.