Meet Vinod Channa, fitness trainer who helped Anant Ambani lose 108 kg, his other clients are...

Anant Ambani with his trainer Vinod Channa

Vinod Channa is one of the most sought-after and popular celebrity fitness trainers in India. He was also the personal trainer of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani. Vinod Channa was the one who helped Anant Ambani lose 108kg in just 18 months due to an intensive diet and workout program.

Apart from Anant Ambani, Vinod Channa also has other A-list clients including Nita Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Ananya Birla, among others. He also has many Bollywood celebrities as his clients including John Abraham, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Harshvardhan Rane, Vivek Oberoi, Arjun Rampal, etc. Vinod Channa charges Rs 1.5 lakh for 12 sessions.

Vinod Channa himself was very "skinny" and people used to tease him for it. According to Vinod Channa, he was undernourished and used to skip meals.

Vinod Channa has done a variety of jobs in his life, including housekeeping and as a security guard too.

Speaking about the miraculous weight loss journey of Anant Ambani, Vinod Channa once said in an interview with Business Insider that Anant Ambani was highly dedicated to his goal to lose weight. According to Channa, it was not easy for Anant Ambani to follow his program as he was used to overeating and loved junk food. Channa also focused on the diet of Anant Ambani, which included protein, low carb, and fibres.