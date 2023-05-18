Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Meet Vinod Channa, fitness trainer who helped Anant Ambani lose 108 kg, his other clients are...

Vinod Channa also has many Bollywood celebrities as his clients including John Abraham, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Harshvardhan Rane, Vivek Oberoi, Arjun Rampal, etc. Vinod Channa charges Rs 1.5 lakh for 12 sessions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 04:17 PM IST

Meet Vinod Channa, fitness trainer who helped Anant Ambani lose 108 kg, his other clients are...
Anant Ambani with his trainer Vinod Channa

Vinod Channa is one of the most sought-after and popular celebrity fitness trainers in India. He was also the personal trainer of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani. Vinod Channa was the one who helped Anant Ambani lose 108kg in just 18 months due to an intensive diet and workout program.

Apart from Anant Ambani, Vinod Channa also has other A-list clients including Nita Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Ananya Birla, among others. He also has many Bollywood celebrities as his clients including John Abraham, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Harshvardhan Rane, Vivek Oberoi, Arjun Rampal, etc. Vinod Channa charges Rs 1.5 lakh for 12 sessions.

READ | Invest Rs 45 every day, get Rs 25 lakh through this LIC policy, here's how

Vinod Channa himself was very "skinny" and people used to tease him for it. According to Vinod Channa, he was undernourished and used to skip meals.

Vinod Channa has done a variety of jobs in his life, including housekeeping and as a security guard too.

READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets brutally trolled while going to Cannes 2023 with Aaradhya: 'Ye maa beti ...'

Speaking about the miraculous weight loss journey of Anant Ambani, Vinod Channa once said in an interview with Business Insider that Anant Ambani was highly dedicated to his goal to lose weight. According to Channa, it was not easy for Anant Ambani to follow his program as he was used to overeating and loved junk food. Channa also focused on the diet of Anant Ambani, which included protein, low carb, and fibres. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes: Manage high blood sugar level by consuming these things empty stomach in morning
Sooraj Pancholi mobbed outside Mumbai court as he arrives for final verdict in Jiah Khan death case
Anand Mahindra lifestyle: Know net worth, luxurious properties, expensive cars owned by him
Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model
In pics: Khushi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani attend Atif Aslam concert in Dubai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSE Odisha 10th Board Result DECLARED at bseodisha.nic.in, DIRECT LINK to download scorecards
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.