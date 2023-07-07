Meet tech mogul Bryan Johnson, who eats dinner at 11 am to achieve teenage body

Bryan Johnson, a 45-year-old tech mogul, has gained attention for his unconventional approach to maintaining a youthful physique. He invests over $2 million per year in bio-hacking techniques aimed at reversing the aging process. Johnson rose to prominence in his 30s when he sold his payment processing company, Braintree Payment Solutions, to eBay for a staggering $800 million.

Johnson's daily routine involves eating dinner at 11 in the morning as part of his intermittent fasting practice. This form of fasting allows him an 8-hour eating window followed by a 16-hour fast to give his digestive system extended periods of rest. Intermittent fasting is known for its health benefits, including increased energy, weight loss, and improved mental focus.

In his quest for rejuvenation, Johnson goes to extreme lengths. He takes more than 100 supplements each day and ensures he consumes all his dietary requirements before noon. Additionally, he engages in unusual practices such as tracking his nighttime erections and employing techniques to maintain the functionality of his rectum.

One particularly controversial aspect of Johnson's regimen is his use of his 17-year-old son as a "blood boy." Talmage, his son, provides plasma transfusions to his father, which can last several hours. Johnson believes that this process helps rejuvenate his body.

Johnson's morning routine involves waking up at 5 am, taking a substantial amount of supplements, and engaging in an hour-long workout, which includes high-intensity exercises three times a week. He then consumes a green juice containing creatine and collagen peptides, follows a meticulous oral hygiene routine, and wears glasses that block blue light for two hours before bedtime.

Johnson maintains a consistent sleep schedule and closely monitors his vital organs, regularly measuring his weight, body mass index, body fat, blood glucose levels, and heart-rate variations. Additionally, he undergoes monthly medical procedures such as ultrasounds, MRIs, colonoscopies, and blood tests to track his body's condition.

While Johnson's approach to aging may be unconventional and raise ethical questions, he firmly believes in the potential of bio-hacking to reverse the aging process and achieve a youthful physique.

