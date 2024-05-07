Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Man makes Lord Hanuman co-litigant in plea, Delhi High Court asks him to pay Rs 100000…

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, could never become lead actress, was victim of death hoax, is now..

Meet Bollywood's richest man and only billionaire, once sold toothbrushes, now richer than Shah Rukh, Salman combined

DNA Exclusive: From roaming on cycle to close confidant of Gandhi family, read inside story of Amethi's KL Sharma

Mukesh Ambani pays highest salary to this Reliance employee, he is son of…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Man makes Lord Hanuman co-litigant in plea, Delhi High Court asks him to pay Rs 100000…

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, could never become lead actress, was victim of death hoax, is now..

Meet Bollywood's richest man and only billionaire, once sold toothbrushes, now richer than Shah Rukh, Salman combined

8 Bollywood star kids who did not benefit from nepotism, were flops

9 must-watch films based on parallel universes

7 television actors who impressed fans in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Meet actress who worked with SRK, Salman, Aamir, could never become lead actress, was victim of death hoax, is now..

Meet Bollywood's richest man and only billionaire, once sold toothbrushes, now richer than Shah Rukh, Salman combined

Meet actress who became superstar after debut film, quit acting at peak of her career after threats from..

HomeIndia

India

DNA Exclusive: From roaming on cycle to close confidant of Gandhi family, read inside story of Amethi's KL Sharma

During its ground visit, DNA found out that for Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma is not a new name

Latest News

Tanweer Azam

Updated : May 07, 2024, 03:05 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a surprise move, Kishori Lal Sharma was fielded by the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi against Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani. To many, this announcement came as a shock as it was believed that Rahul Gandhi will again try his luck from this seat, which he lost to Smriti Irani in 2019.

During its ground visit, DNA found out that for Amethi, Kishori Lal Sharma is not a new name. The locals and the people who are familiar with Amethi’s politics know who KL Sharma is. Many people told DNA that they remember him from his days when he used to travel on a cycle in Amethi. They saw him as a common man and a loyal party worker. 

Locals remember him for his good behaviour ever since he came to Amethi. He hails from Ludhiana, Punjab and his association with the Congress began when he started working with Former Prime Minister and Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi. After Rajiv Gandhi’s death in 1991, he began working with Captain Satish Sharma in Amethi. He also worked very closely with Sonia Gandhi in Amethi as in charge of the constituency, when she contested from the seat in 1999.

After a few years, he worked in both Amethi and Raebareli as in-charge of both the constituencies. Later, he moved to Raebareli with Sonia Gandhi after she vacated the Amethi seat.

Not many know that even KL Sharma was surprised when Congress announced his name from Amethi. Sources told DNA that after the announcement, he didn’t come out of his room for around 2 hours as he wasn’t expecting his name in the list.

The Congress and more specifically the Gandhi family is expected to leave no stones unturned for his campaign as they believe that he can defeat Smriti Irani this time and reclaim the Gandhi family bastion. 

Sources told DNA that Priyanka Gandhi herself will put all her energy this time. Priyanka is currently in Raebareli, where she will campaign for her brother Rahul Gandhi. But, in the upcoming days, she is all set to stay in Amethi and campaign for the Gandhi family loyalist KL Sharma.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Salman Khan house firing case: Family of accused who died in custody moves High Court, alleges custodial torture, murder

Meet superstar who stole cars at age 13, was arrested, had no money, got first big role at 45, now worth Rs 130 crore

Meet star whose director abandoned his debut film, had no work for years, became alcoholic, then gave Rs 900-crore hit

Billionaire with Rs 1099286 crore net worth to bet big on India, aims to invest in...

Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on if she is leaving Bollywood after Lok Sabha elections: 'Many of my films...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement