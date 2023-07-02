Search icon
Yogurt to Miso: 5 must-eat fermented foods for healthy gut

A healthy gut is the foundation of overall well-being, and one of the best ways to promote gut health is by incorporating fermented foods into your diet. Fermented foods are rich in beneficial bacteria, enzymes, and nutrients that support digestion and improve gut health. Here are five must-try fermented foods that can help you achieve a healthier gut.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 09:56 PM IST

Here are five must-try fermented foods that can help you achieve a healthier gut.

Yogurt:

Yogurt is a classic fermented food that has been enjoyed for centuries. It is made by fermenting milk with live cultures, such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. These probiotic strains help balance the gut microbiota, aid in digestion, and boost immune function. Opt for plain, unsweetened yogurt to avoid added sugars and enjoy it as a snack, in smoothies, or as a topping for savory dishes.

Kimchi:

Kimchi is a traditional Korean dish made by fermenting vegetables, usually cabbage, with spices and seasonings. This spicy and tangy condiment is a probiotic powerhouse, containing Lactobacillus bacteria that promote gut health. Kimchi is not only rich in beneficial bacteria but also high in fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants. Add it to your stir-fries, salads, or enjoy it as a side dish to reap its gut-boosting benefits.

Kombucha:

Kombucha is a fermented tea that has gained popularity for its refreshing taste and potential health benefits. It is made by fermenting sweetened tea with a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY). Kombucha contains a variety of probiotics, organic acids, and antioxidants, which can support gut health, improve digestion, and strengthen the immune system. Enjoy it as a fizzy beverage or use it as a base for delicious mocktails.

Sauerkraut:

Sauerkraut, a fermented cabbage dish, has been a staple in Central and Eastern European cuisine for centuries. This tangy condiment is created by fermenting cabbage with salt. Sauerkraut is an excellent source of probiotics, vitamins C and K, and fiber. Consuming sauerkraut regularly can aid digestion, improve nutrient absorption, and support a healthy gut microbiome. Use it as a topping for sandwiches, salads, or as a flavorful side dish.

Miso:

Miso is a traditional Japanese seasoning made by fermenting soybeans with salt and koji (a fungus). It is commonly used to make miso soup, a staple in Japanese cuisine. Miso is rich in probiotics and contains beneficial enzymes that aid digestion and support gut health. Incorporate miso into your diet by adding it to soups, marinades, dressings, or even as a spread on whole-grain toast.

