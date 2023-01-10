Meet Pooja Yadav, Mohammad Kaif's wife and a Noida-based anchor

Pooja Yadav or Pooja Kaif got married to Mohammad Kaif in Noida in 2011 (Pooja Kaif/Instagram)

Mohammad Kaif is a well known Indian cricketer who represented the country in the first decade of the 21st century. Kaif played many memorable innings, including the 2002 Natwest Final, where he and Yuvraj Singh steered India towards a famous win against England, which had posted a mammoth score on the board. He is also known as one of the best fielders India ever produced. Due to his exploits on the field, he is currently the fielding coach of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. He often appears on the small screen as a commentator nowadays. However, not much is known about his personal life. Kaif lives a low profile life and normally keeps away from the limelight. The retired cricketer is married to Pooja Yadav (now Pooja Kaif), a Noida-based anchor. Here's what is known about the glamorous couple.

Per media reports, Mohammad Kaif met Pooja Yadav in 2007. They met through common friends at a party. At the time, Pooja Yadav used to work for an event management firm. They felt an instant connection. Soon, they started to go out with each other.

Mohammad Kaif and Pooja Yadav dated each other for four years. Then they decided to take their relationship forward.

Mohammad Kaif and Pooja Yadav got married on March 26, 2011, in an intimate wedding. Only close friends and family members were part of the celebrations.

The marriage took place in Noida.

Kaif and Pooja have two children. They had a son -- Kabir -- in 2012 and a daughter -- Eva -- in 2017.

Pooja Kaif is very popular on social media. She has over 30,000 followers on Instagram and frequently shares glamorous photos of herself and her husband. She has also shared the photographs of their children.

She normally keeps a low profile. However, when Kaif decided to contest the 2014 general elections from UP's Phoolpur, she had campaigned for him. Kaif didn't win.

Pooja Yadav is a presenter. She also anchors in live shows. She had taken a break from work during the birth of her children. But she has been working since their marriage.

She once said in an interview to Mohammad Kaif is very understanding and supportive towards her career.

"Anchor at work. Anchor at home. Keeping it real and enjoying the (live) show. The bad jokes on the other hand, are just for you," she wrote in the bio of her Instagram.

Mohammad Kaif played 13 tests and 125 one-day matches for India. He played in 29 IPL matches.