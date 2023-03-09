Meet Dharmendra Pratap Singh, India's tallest man who faces these difficulties every day

Nature has made everyone different from each other. The stature, intelligence etc. of every person is different then that's what makes every individual unique from each others. And, Dharmendra Pratap Singh is one of them.

Dharmendra Pratap Singh, born in 1983 is an Indian who is among the tallest living people at 2.46 m (8 ft 1 in). He currently lives in Uttar Pradesh, India. He is currently listed as the tallest man in India by The Limca Book of Records.

Here are a few Unknown facts about the tallest man in India, Dharmendra Pratap Singh:

The tallest man in India is a resident of Narharpur Kasiyahi village of Pratapgarh district.

While his joining the Samajwadi Party has again brought him to the limelight, he is very famous for his height. His name is mentioned in the Guinness World Records.

Dharmendra Pratap Singh has two sisters and brothers. He once said though he is famous for his height, it is a hindrance in his life as well. No one wants to marry him and neither does anyone give him any job. He said earlier he cannot enter offices and buildings.

For a living, Dharmendra Pratap, who holds a master's degree, used to go to Delhi and Mumbai to allow people to click photos with him.

Dharmendra Pratap has suffered long after a car accident in 2013. In 2019, he underwent a challenging hip replacement surgery at Ahmedabad's KD Hospital.