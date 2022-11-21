Masik Shivratri 2022: Shubh muhurat, date, rituals and other details are here of the festival

Masik Shivratri 2022

According to the Hindu calendar, the monthly Shivratri fast is observed on the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha in every month. There is a ritual to worship Lord Bholenath on the day of Shivratri. This month's monthly Shivratri fast will be observed on November 22, 2022. On this day the worship of Ratri Prahar has special significance. It is considered very auspicious to observe fast on this day and perform worship and anointing of Lord Shiva. It is a religious belief that by fasting on the monthly Shivratri one gets the blessings of Lord Shiva. At the same time, the desired wishes are obtained.

So let's know today about the auspicious time, importance and worship method of Shivratri:

Aghan Monthly Shivratri 2022: Date

Marshish i.e. the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha of Agahan month has started on November 22, 2022, from 08.49 am. At the same time, this date will end on November 23, 2022, at 06.53 am. The fast of the monthly Shivratri in the month of Marshish will be observed on November 22, 2022. On this day Mahadev will be worshipped according to the rules and regulations.

Aghan Shivratri 2022: Puja Muhurat

According to the Panchang, the Muhurta for Shiva Puja on November 22 is from 11:47 to 12:40 night.

Puja method