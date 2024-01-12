Makar Sankranti 2024: How is this festival celebrated in different states of India?

Makar Sankranti is a happy festival in India that brings people together to celebrate new beginnings and prosperity.

Makar Sankranti, also known as Uttarayan, is a cherished Hindu festival celebrated across India with immense enthusiasm and fervor. This auspicious occasion, occurring annually on January 14 (in 2024, it falls on January 15), marks the Sun's transition into the zodiac sign of Makara (Capricorn). Rooted in ancient traditions, Makar Sankranti holds cultural significance symbolizing new beginnings and prosperity.

The festival's origins trace back to the worship of the Sun god and the jubilation over the end of winter, welcoming longer days. Legend has it that on this day, Lord Surya visits his son Lord Shani, symbolizing forgiveness and renewal. For farmers, Makar Sankranti heralds the onset of the harvest season, celebrated with gusto in rural areas.

Across India, states embrace unique traditions during Makar Sankranti:

Uttar Pradesh: Known as 'Khichdi' or 'Khichri,' the day involves preparing a rice and lentil dish. People take holy dips in the Ganges and initiate the Kumbh Mela every 12 years.

Gujarat: Celebrated as 'Uttarayan,' vibrant kite-flying competitions fill the skies. The International Kite Festival attracts enthusiasts worldwide.

Maharashtra: Called 'Sankranti,' it involves exchanging sweets, making tilgul ladoos, and flying kites.

West Bengal: 'Poush Sankranti' is a harvest festival with rituals including river dips and the preparation of 'Pithe,' a sweet dish.

Tamil Nadu: 'Pongal' marks the start of the Tamil month of Thai, celebrated with rangolis and sweet rice dishes.

Punjab: 'Lohri' festivities include bonfires, traditional dances, and prayers for a fruitful harvest.

Assam: 'Magh Bihu' spans a week, featuring bonfires, traditional games, and dance performances.