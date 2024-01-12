Makar Sankranti 2024: How is this festival celebrated in different states of India?

Headlines

Hours after quitting from Congress, Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Delhi schools to reopen tomorrow, no classes before 9am and beyond 5pm

At 15°C maximum temperature, Kashmir is warmer than Delhi this year; know how it is affecting tourism

'No compromise on...': Sanjay Raut as Milind Deora quits Congress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AFG Live Score, 2nd T20I: Virat Kohli returns as India eye series win in Indore

This Bollywood actor lost wife at 20, carried her body on shoulders, worked as tailor, now charges Rs 3 crore per film

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

6 home exercises to control diabetes in winter

Makar Sankranti 2024: 8 dishes to make at home

7 health benefits of consuming fish in winters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Debris Of Missing IAF Aircraft Traced In Bay of Bengal, Discovered After 7 Years

Bengaluru Murder Case: Cab Driver Shares Details On Suchna's Behavior While Traveling To Karnatak

COVID-19 Sub-Variant JN.1: Number of Cases Cross 1,000 Mark In 16 States And UTs

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he’s hopeless about Bollywood’s future: ‘Crores of people like commercial cinema, but…’

Captain Miller box office collection day 2: Dhanush film sees little drop, earns Rs 6.75 crore

India's biggest flop actor, worked in 9 films in 13 years, all were super flop, he is now...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Makar Sankranti 2024: How is this festival celebrated in different states of India?

Makar Sankranti is a happy festival in India that brings people together to celebrate new beginnings and prosperity.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 08:09 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Makar Sankranti, also known as Uttarayan, is a cherished Hindu festival celebrated across India with immense enthusiasm and fervor. This auspicious occasion, occurring annually on January 14 (in 2024, it falls on January 15), marks the Sun's transition into the zodiac sign of Makara (Capricorn). Rooted in ancient traditions, Makar Sankranti holds cultural significance symbolizing new beginnings and prosperity.

The festival's origins trace back to the worship of the Sun god and the jubilation over the end of winter, welcoming longer days. Legend has it that on this day, Lord Surya visits his son Lord Shani, symbolizing forgiveness and renewal. For farmers, Makar Sankranti heralds the onset of the harvest season, celebrated with gusto in rural areas.

Across India, states embrace unique traditions during Makar Sankranti:

Uttar Pradesh: Known as 'Khichdi' or 'Khichri,' the day involves preparing a rice and lentil dish. People take holy dips in the Ganges and initiate the Kumbh Mela every 12 years.

Gujarat: Celebrated as 'Uttarayan,' vibrant kite-flying competitions fill the skies. The International Kite Festival attracts enthusiasts worldwide.

Maharashtra: Called 'Sankranti,' it involves exchanging sweets, making tilgul ladoos, and flying kites.

West Bengal: 'Poush Sankranti' is a harvest festival with rituals including river dips and the preparation of 'Pithe,' a sweet dish.

Tamil Nadu: 'Pongal' marks the start of the Tamil month of Thai, celebrated with rangolis and sweet rice dishes.

Punjab: 'Lohri' festivities include bonfires, traditional dances, and prayers for a fruitful harvest.

Assam: 'Magh Bihu' spans a week, featuring bonfires, traditional games, and dance performances.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mother sold gold chain, father borrowed Rs 800 for bat; son Dhruv Jurel makes family proud with maiden India call-up

Lesbian couple from West Bengal gets married in Uttar Pradesh, details inside

RBI imposes Rs 2.49 crore penalty on 3 banks for non-compliance with directions on...

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Indore

UP: Confectioners from Varanasi, Gujarat in Ayodhya to make 45 tonnes of laddus for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE