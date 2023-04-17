Search icon
Mahavastu tips: Balancing this zone in your house can fulfil all desires

Here are some tips to fulfil all your desires through Mahavastu.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 10:49 PM IST

Mahavastu tips | Photo: Pixabay

We all often think of ways that could solve all our problems and fulfil all of our desires. According to Mahavastu expert, Acharya Shivani Gupta, it is possible. Balancing energies in our house can actually help in fulfilling all desires. 

The west zone of the house consists of power and energy to fulfil desires. This is the reason when we visit any religious place, especially temples, we pray facing west, where the idols of Gods and Goddesses are placed to fulfil our material desires.

If this zone is imbalanced on account of being cut or small, the desires will not be fulfilled as per wishes. Similarly, if this zone is extended, then the wishes won’t be fulfilled but the expectation for it will be increased.
A healthy and balanced zone is important for fulfilling your desires. Below are a few points to be kept in mind to see these zones in good health-

  • There should be no toilet seat
  • There should be no clutter or dustbin 
  • There should be no plants or green colour in any form
  • A bedroom here helps to fulfil your desires and get more profits.

After checking all these things, you can place a wish list written in the present tense on a yellow square paper in this zone and see the universal magical lamp fulfilling the desires on which you have been working for so long.

